One Malvern resident was killed and two others were hurt about 4:17 p.m. Wednesday in a head-on collision on U.S. 270 east of Hot Springs. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Jesse R. Evans, 43, was driving a 1994 Chevrolet Corvette east on the highway near Industrial Park Road. He crossed left of the center line and into the path of a westbound 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Geneva McDaniel, 77, of Malvern.

MALVERN, AR ・ 11 HOURS AGO