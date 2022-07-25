ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

Thunderstorms roll through area, downing trees, wires, knocking out power

Mid-Hudson News Network
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMID-HUDSON – Trees and wires were knocked down by Sunday night’s thunderstorms that rolled through the Mid-Hudson. Several thousand people lost power in Kingston when the storm struck. Mayor Steven Noble is not happy with the response, or lack of it,...

midhudsonnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Storm cleanup progresses across Ulster, Dutchess counties

More storms hit the Hudson Valley over the weekend, causing major damage while leaving thousands without power. Lesley Clemons, of Rosendale, lives just down the street from a massive tree that came down and took out power for customers in the town. "All of a sudden, it just flickered and...
ULSTER, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Hudson Fjord Trail bridge wins full support

FISHKILL – Several local, state and New York City agencies lent their support on Wednesday to a proposed bridge over railroad tracks as part of the planned Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail at Breakneck Mountain in the Town of Fishkill. An administrative law judge conducted a public hearing on the...
FISHKILL, NY
fox5ny.com

NY weather: Thunderstorms topple trees

ROSLYN, N.Y. - The sky got very dark and a severe thunderstorm happened fast on Monday, Nassau County residents said. Once it all stopped, residents in a Roslyn neighborhood came outside to uprooted trees blocking the roadway, big branches scattered about, and sidewalks split in half. "We heard horizontal rain...
ROSLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ulster, NY
Orange County, NY
Government
Ulster County, NY
Industry
City
Hudson, NY
Ulster County, NY
Government
Kingston, NY
Government
County
Orange County, NY
County
Ulster County, NY
Orange County, NY
Industry
Hudson, NY
Business
Ulster County, NY
Business
City
Kingston, NY
Hudson, NY
Government
City
Goshen, NY
Kingston, NY
Industry
Kingston, NY
Business
Hudson, NY
Industry
Orange County, NY
Business
Mid-Hudson News Network

KJ seeks funding for park and ride project

GOSHEN – The Village of Kiryas Joel is expected to receive over $2 million in congestion management-air quality funding from the state for a new proposed park and ride project on Forest Road. Orange County Planning Commissioner Alan Sorensen said the project is a couple of years away from...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Power Lines#Wires#Central Hudson Gas#Central Hudson#Rockland Utilities
hudsonvalleyone.com

Housing Emergency in Ulster County: Part 2

There is an almost fetching naiveté to the title of the first chapter of a 17-year-old Housing Strategies Report which, prepared for Ulster County by an applied economics firm out of Vermont, asked: “Why be concerned about housing?”. The later chapters announce sober subjects like “overview of recent...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Small Earthquake Rattles Parts of New York State

Yes, New York does experience earthquakes, as experts say one struck parts of the state early Wednesday morning. And while this tremor was considered a minor one, could the Empire State ever see a quake exceeding 7.0 on the Richter Scale? The United States Geological Survey says this part of the country has had more earthquakes than you release.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Mid-Hudson News Network

Dutchess County launches regional 988 hub

POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County’s Helpline, which has been providing professional mental health crisis services for decades, is one of the current 13 regional call centers in the state handling the new national 988 suicide prevention lifeline. County Executive Marcus Molinaro said the Dutchess center is handling 988 calls...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Ulster by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 19:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Columbia; Dutchess; Greene; Ulster The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Ulster County in east central New York Dutchess County in east central New York Columbia County in east central New York Greene County in east central New York * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 749 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Windham to near Olivebridge to near Bloomingburg, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Emergency management reported trees and wires down in the towns of Kerhonkson with this line of storms. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Poughkeepsie, Kingston, Beacon, New Paltz, Hudson, Ellenville, Catskill, Saugerties, Rhinebeck, Pawling, Chatham, Hunter, Wallkill, Hyde Park, Milton, Plattekill, Pleasant Valley, Hurley, Claverack and Woodstock. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Favorite Hudson Valley Area Waterparks

We've got the top 5 popular Hudson Valley area waterparks. Oh, the lazy, hazy days of summer. Spending time with the family at the local waterpark is always a fun way to cool down during a heatwave of record high temps. According to National Day Calendar, National Waterpark Day is celebrated annually on July 28. We asked the Hudson Valley what their favorite, area waterpark was and have compiled a top 5 list.
TRAVEL
Syracuse.com

Rangers rescue teen hiker who had seizure while attempting to climb 22 high peaks in one week

On the morning of July 20, a 17-year old from Delaware had a seizure near Flowed Lands Lake in the Adirondack Mountains. The hiker was in the midst of attempting to climb 22 high peaks in one week. The Lake Colden caretaker reached the teen first at the Herbert Brook lean-to and brought them back to Lake Colden Outpost. Two Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest rangers then helped the ailing hiker to a New York State Police Aviation helicopter, which flew the hiker to the hospital for further treatment.
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy