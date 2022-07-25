ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These portable Bluetooth speaker deals at Amazon caught our eye

By Chris Hachey
 3 days ago

Keep the party going wherever you are with the right portable Bluetooth speaker. Playing music on your phone is fine. But you don’t get the sound quality that you want, especially if you want more than two or three other people to hear it.

There are so many great speaker options these days and Amazon has a ton of deals on them. You can get a set of Dual Electronics speakers that will enhance your entertainment system for 21% off on the site right now.

But we’re talking about portable Bluetooth speaker deals at BGR Deals today. There are some of our favorite brands offering great discounts if you hurry.

Take a look at what is going down and save big.

Portable Bluetooth speaker deals from Bose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fwPuf_0groGqWM00
Bose Soundlink Flex Image source: Bose/Amazon

Bose is known for producing quality audio equipment. The Bose Soundlink Flex is a top portable Bluetooth speaker. It features a state of the art design and is packed with exclusive technology.

There is a custom-engineered transducer that produces deep, crisp, and immersive sound, no matter where you’re listening. With Proprietary PositionIQtechnology, it automatically detects however your Soundlink Flex is sitting. It will take that information and produce optimal sound quality for the environment or orientation.

This is a great speaker to travel with, as it meets IP67 waterproof ratings. You can even toss it in a pool or lake, as it floats.

It’s built to resist water, debris, dust, and it won’t rust. The little handle makes it simple to hold. This delivers up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Normally, this is $149. But right now, you can get it in four different colors for only $129. Save yourself 13% now.

Ultimate Ears discount

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aK5px_0groGqWM00
Ultimate Ears Hyperboom Portable & Home Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Image source: Ultimate Ears/Amazon

Another great deal going on right now is on the Ultimate Ears Hyperboom Portable & Home Wireless Bluetooth Speaker. This delivers some serious sound and provides extreme bass. The supermassive and beautifully rich sound is something you’ll appreciate wherever you’re listening.

This portable Bluetooth speaker can play music from up to four different devices and you can switch between then with the push of a button. There are two Bluetooth inputs, one auxiliary, and one optical input.

This boasts 24-hour battery life, so you can take it with you and enjoy all day music. It features an adaptive EQ that automatically customizes its sound to whatever space it’s in. It actually reads the environment around it.

The Hyperboom is IPX4 waterproof, so you can just wipe off a spill. You can connect it with another Hyperboom or a Boom Megaboom to enhance your already pristine sound. Also, you can charge your phone from the speaker, thanks to the USB output.

Connecting to the app lets you set up a one-touch playlist. The actual buttons on the speaker let you pause and skip with ease.

Pick this up for $50 off today when you snag it for $399.99.

Hurry up and pick up either of these awesome speakers before the deals run out.

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Our deals and product reviews are picked by BGR's expert editors and team.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.

BGR.com

BGR.com

ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

