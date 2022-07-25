ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Altius Testing On-Campus Programs to Build NIL Departments

By Emily Caron
Sportico
Sportico
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qIVkG_0groGTPl00

Click here to read the full article.

NIL consultancy Altius Sports Partners is establishing on-campus operations at six of its partner schools as it launches a new program to create NIL-specific departments at colleges across the country. LSU, South Carolina, Virginia, Oklahoma State, Northwestern and Cincinnati mark the first partners to expand and extend their relationships with Altius as it tests the in-house approach, which is a similar model to those of other third-party college athletics partners, such as Learfield and Anthony Travel.

No financial or term details were disclosed, but Altius said the agreed-upon contracts with the schools give sufficient time to allow the new programs to grow.

Since NIL got the green light from the NCAA a year ago, schools have grappled with how to handle it internally without getting too involved or taking on risk of liability. College athletic departments have hired numerous third-party contractors and consultants to help with everything from education and marketplace building to deal tracking and reporting. Some, such as the University of Tennessee, created new roles and appointed individuals to oversee NIL within their athletic departments. Others have shifted the burden to compliance officers and other athletic department personnel, or have relied heavily on outside help.

Altius is offering a new solution: a standalone NIL vertical, staffed by one full-time Altius personnel (one ‘general manager’ to start, but the consultancy anticipates building out these departments as the industry matures), within participating athletic departments. Though these on-campus departments will not operate as a complex web of individual subsidiaries of Altius, a la Learfield, having third-party contractors on campus is a model schools are already both comfortable and familiar with.

“The way athletic departments are structured, everyone has several different roles that they’re focusing on and it’s really hard to add duties and areas of expertise,” Brittney Whiteside, Altius VP of collegiate partnerships and a former deputy athletics director at Virginia, said. “Staff just don’t have the bandwidth on campuses. NIL has really fallen on compliance, but it’s evolving into branding, marketing, licensing, legal, all of these different areas. [Altius meets] the need by providing staffing on campus that’s plugged into the national landscape [and] plugged into the resources that we have and can focus daily on NIL.”

Whiteside will lead the program with support from Altius’ EVP of collegiate partnerships, Andrew Donovan.

“We’re trying to bring together all of those different areas of focus that touch NIL, because [in the future] NIL is going to be its own department,” Donovan said. “So how can we intelligently staff that department to maximize opportunities for athletes in this space while keeping all of the other stakeholders that need to be involved appropriately informed?”

These third-party departments will also help shield schools from liability—a major NIL concern. NIL strategy, education, day-to-day compliance and even deal identification and facilitation, along with the marketing and branding efforts required to support those opportunities, will fall within the purview of the newly created departments.

“A lot of us [within the athletic department] have been involved with NIL in the past year or so, but having individuals that our student athletes, our coaches and our staff members can access at all times is critical,” said Dr. Derrick Gragg, Northwestern AD. “Altius has been in the market and they have their hand on the pulse. So we felt this was best way to go, as we move into the next frontier of more in depth NIL situations.”

The actual unfolding of this program will vary by school, and Altius emphasized it does not represent athletes or collectives directly. Until now, the company has abstained from involving itself in any actual deal-making entirely.

While the company says NIL deals will be facilitated “based on institutional risk tolerance and applicable rules,” it marks a significant shift in approach. Identifying and connecting athletes to potential brand partners and finding opportunities to integrate NIL into existing university and athletic relationships requires greater interaction with the athletic department and third-party stakeholders. In return, that burrows Altius deeper into the athletic departments it counts as partners.

That digging is driven by a belief that the NIL landscape is shifting toward much greater and more direct school involvement in NIL than in year one. Collectives backed by prominent athletic department donors and team-wide deals have hinted that the market is already trending in that direction, giving Altius confidence as it commits to the scale and sizable human capital investments required by the new program.

With more than 30 Power Five schools among its clientele, including athletic departments at Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas and Wisconsin, Altius hopes to expand the NIL program beyond its initial launch partners.

More from Sportico.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sportico

How Big Ten Expansion Helps Make My Case for Athletes as Employees

Click here to read the full article. Today’s guest columnist is Prof. Michael H. LeRoy of the University of Illinois. The Big Ten conference and its schools are drooling at the imminent prospect of signing a $1 billion-plus media deal, one certainly made more lucrative by the addition of UCLA and USC, which was itself a move to counter the SEC’s addition of Texas and Oklahoma. Both conferences are preparing for a world where only the financially strongest will thrive. Yet while the new “Power Two” conferences crow over their newfound wealth, the SEC is arguing incongruously to a federal appeals court in Philadelphia that its athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sportico

Long Strange Trips: Does Conference Realignment Benefit College Athletes?

Click here to read the full article. The news about UCLA and USC leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in 2024 reignited discussions about conference realignment. While some may discuss potential revenues or lament the loss of tradition and rivalries, I am more concerned with the athletes at those universities—and left to wonder if the academics and well-being of the athletes at UCLA and USC were considered when administrators made this decision. In a recent study, I examined how athletes perceive the effects of travel on their athletic and academic performance. When committing to a university, a majority of athletes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportico

College Hoops Tourney Forms NIL Collective to Benefit Players

Click here to read the full article. Now that many college sports fanbases have established NIL collectives to support college athletes, a basketball event is getting in on the action. The SoCal Challenge, an eight-team tournament (known as a multi-team event or MTE) held the week before Thanksgiving, is planning its own NIL organization to benefit participating players. “We want to make sure the SoCal Challenge is positioned to attract top teams for the continued growth of our tournament,” longtime NCAA coach and SoCal Challenge founder Steve Barnes said in a statement. “Our goal is to be the first MTE to bring...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sportico

Kevin Warren’s Big Ten Revival Was More Fraught Than You Know

Click here to read the full article. Rosemont, Ill. — In early May, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren took a break from the whirlwind of his life to put it into some context. The 58-year-old Warren flew in the night before from Phoenix, where he had traveled to eulogize his older brother Morrison, his fourth sibling to predecease him. Before that, Warren had made an impromptu trip to New York, where the Big Ten has a satellite office, for in-person meetings related to the conference’s most valuable asset: its expiring multimedia rights. “I’m just a big believer, in life and everything, that...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
Sportico

Fanatics, Alabama Ink Company’s Most Comprehensive College Deal

Click here to read the full article. Fanatics has signed a wide-ranging partnership with the University of Alabama, the latest deal that covers the company’s rapid expansion into new businesses. In what it is calling its most comprehensive college partnership, Fanatics will retain its exclusive e-commerce rights to the Crimson Tide, while adding additional rights across fan apparel, trading cards, NFTs and collectibles. Michael Rubin’s company will also open the first team store inside Alabama’s football stadium, a place where the Crimson Tide can sell merchandise and Alabama athletes can leverage new NIL rights. “By taking advantage of the expanded breadth of...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Sportico

Tom Brady on His $375 Million Fox Sports Deal, His Retirement Date and More

Click here to read the full article. In a move that no one saw coming, Tom Brady will be returning to play for his beloved New England Patriots. But before you call your extended family in Boston to celebrate, know that this homecoming is only for a movie, writes Variety. In 80 for Brady, the three-time MVP-winning quarterback, who jumped to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, is playing the 2017 version of himself at Super Bowl LI. Brady wears his famous blue-and-white jersey, face paint and a near-buzz cut, all for a scene in which he re-creates one of...
NFL
Sportico

Steph Curry Pays Over Asking for Florida Vacation House

Stephen “Steph” Curry has been busy checking off bucket-list items. Not only did he just capture his fourth NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors this season, defeating the Boston Celtics in the Finals and crowned MVP in the process, but the popular point guard also was tapped to host the 30th annual installment of the ESPY Awards, where he was nominated for best men’s athlete, best record-breaking performance and best NBA player.
NBA
Sportico

Zion Williamson Wins Again in Lawsuit Against Ex-Marketing Agent

Two weeks ago, upon signing a five-year contract extension with the New Orleans Pelicans worth as much as $231 million, Zion Williamson said he wants to “prove that I’m a winner.” A federal judge’s ruling on Monday suggests the 22-year-old forward, who missed the entire 2021-22 NBA season with a foot injury, is already a winner off the court.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derrick Gragg
Sportico

In North Carolina, NASCAR’s Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Seeks $16 Million for Slick Equestrian Estate

Click here to read the full article. A North Carolina property owned by NASCAR veteran Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has officially rumbled onto the market, according to a story in Dirt. Nestled amid the outskirts of Charlotte in Mooresville—known as “Race City U.S.A.,” for its large concentration of racing teams and drivers, as well as the NASCAR Technical Institute—the luxe spread is asking a speck under $16 million; according to the Charlotte Business Journal, it’s the most expensive single-family home currently listed for sale in the Charlotte region. Originally custom-built for retired NASCAR legend Ernie Irvan back in 2001, and subsequently rebuilt...
REAL ESTATE
Sportico

Johnson Lawyers Argue NCAA’s Use of ‘Amateurs’ Is Meaningless, Seek Discovery

Click here to read the full article. The NCAA can call college athletes as “amateurs,” but that designation shouldn’t prevent schools from recognizing those athletes as employees, a new court filing in Johnson v. NCAA insists.  On Thursday, attorneys for former Villanova football player Ralph “Trey” Johnson and other current and former athletes filed a 55-page brief with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. Sportico has obtained the brief. The players asked the court to affirm a favorable ruling by a federal district judge last year and to remand the case for pretrial discovery. Discovery could lead to the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sportico

Cubs Sued by DOJ for Discriminating Against Fans Who Use Wheelchairs

The United States of America is suing the Chicago Cubs. Last Thursday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office filed an Americans with Disabilities Act lawsuit in an Illinois federal court, alleging the franchise has discriminated against individuals with disabilities—especially people who use wheelchairs—through Wrigley Field alterations. The Department of Justice demands, among other remedies, an injunction that would compel the Cubs to further alter MLB’s second oldest ballpark. The lawsuit follows a three-year DOJ review of Wrigley Field’s ADA compliance.
CHICAGO, IL
Sportico

Condoleezza Rice Joins Broncos’ Ownership Group as Minority Owner

Click here to read the full article. Condoleezza Rice won’t be carrying out foreign policy or leading diplomatic missions in her next role, but she will be a trusted advisor for one of Colorado’s most popular businesses.  Rice has joined the Denver Broncos ownership group, the team announced on Monday. The former U.S. Secretary of State is the latest addition to the group led by billionaire Walmart heir Rob Walton. Walton—alongside Greg Penner, who is the founder of Madrone Capital Partners and Walton’s son-in-law—purchased the Broncos last month for a record $4.65 billion, pending league approval. “Football has been an integral...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nil#College Athletics#Altius Sports Partners#Lsu#Northwestern
Sportico

Fanatics Deepens Nike Ties With College Licensing Deal

Click here to read the full article. Fanatics is expanding its relationship with Nike, the latest step in the company’s push to become as prominent—and indispensable—in college sports apparel as it already is in the pros. Starting in mid-2024, Fanatics will begin manufacturing almost all of the Nike fan apparel for many of the sportswear giant’s most prominent college partners. That means replica jerseys, sideline apparel and headwear for many of the NCAA’s biggest brands. While specific schools weren’t named, Nike and Jordan Brand’s partners include Alabama, Ohio State, Texas and Michigan. The set-up is similar to comprehensive deals that Fanatics and...
NFL
Sportico

All Messed Up and Nowhere to Go: Why the Pac-12 Will Survive Its Brexit Moment

On Thursday morning, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that he was walking off the job, or shall be, just as soon as the Conservative Party has selected a new boss. Per U.K. bookmakers, the leading candidate to move into 10 Downing Street once Johnson has packed it in for good is someone named Ben Wallace, who happens to serve as Secretary of State for Defense—a particularly diverting detail if you’re a Detroit Pistons fan. (No truth to the rumor that Rip Hamilton is up for chief whip, but don’t sleep on Rasheed Wallace for a spot on the Technical [Foul] Advisory Board.)
SPORTS
Sportico

Angelos’ Orioles Suit Could Drag MLB Into Family Legal Drama

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred recently led a meeting that highlights his league’s stakes in the Baltimore Orioles family litigation and how MLB could become directly involved. As reported by The Baltimore Sun, Manfred, along with deputy commissioner and chief legal officer Dan Halem, convened with team CEO John Angelos and his mother, Georgia Angelos, on June 15 in a New York hotel after an MLB owners’ meeting, to discuss a lawsuit brought against them on June 9 by John’s brother, attorney Louis “Lou” Angelos.
BALTIMORE, MD
Sportico

Oliver Luck’s NIL Nonprofit to Build National Database With ASU

Click here to read the full article. NIL rights have fundamentally changed the business of college sports, but there remains a lot of secrecy about how much college athletes are being paid, and by whom. Former NCAA administrator Oliver Luck and longtime sports and media executive Bill Squadron are hoping to change that. The NIL Education and Information Center, a nonprofit the pair co-founded in 2020, has signed a new open-ended partnership with Arizona State University’s journalism school, with the aim of jointly creating an independent database to track NIL deals. The group plans to collect info from as many schools, NIL...
TEMPE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportico

USL Awards License to Official League as Caps Get Artsy Treatment

The United Soccer League has signed a deal with recently launched cap maker Official League that will see each of the USL’s 200 clubs be able to create limited edition, fashion-forward caps. The deal expands on Official League’s individual work with USL clubs including Orange County SC and FC Tulsa.
NFL
Sportico

NBA Battles Cybersquatting in China Through International Arbitration

Click here to read the full article. Even though the NBA’s relationship with China has been complicated of late, the league continues to enforce its intellectual property rights as vigorously there as in any other country. This spirit was evident in the NBA’s recent victory at the World Intellectual Property Organization over the domain name “nbaplus.com.” On June 10, WIPO arbitrator Karen Fong ordered the domain name be transferred from a person residing in China to the league on grounds that it is confusingly similar to the NBA’s trademark for “NBA” and that it is being used in bad faith. The dispute...
NBA
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
299K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy