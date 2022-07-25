How to change HEIC images to JPEG on iPhone

You're likely wanting to know how to change HEIC images to JPG on iPhone if you've ever tried to get the photos off your phone to share or edit them. The high-efficiency photo and video formats that iPhones use by default (HEIF and HEVC, or .heic files as you may find them in a file browser) are great if you're just keeping your photos on your phone or are sharing them with other smartphones. However, you may find it difficult to edit or even open them on other devices like PCs without downloading specific apps to make them work.

Luckily, with a single tweak in the iPhone's menus, you can get the camera to produce photos and video in a much easier-to-use format that's readily shareable among all modern devices. If that appeals to you, then here's how to take JPEG photos on iPhone.

How to switch from HEIF to JPEG photos on iPhone

1. Open the Camera section in the Settings app

2. Under Formats, select "Most Compatible" instead of "High Efficiency"

3. Take a new photo or video, and it'll be saved as a JPEG or MPEG file instead of HEIF/HEVC

Read on for more detailed instructions for each step

When you're ready to set up JPEGs on your iPhone, open your Settings app and follow these instructions

1. In the Settings app, select the Camera sub-heading part-way down the page.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. Select the top heading from this menu, titled Formats.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Here, change the Camera Capture option to Most Compatible.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

And that's all there is to it! Now, when you take a photo with the Camera app, images will be saved as JPEG files and videos will be saved as H.264 MPEG files.

While these are much more widely supported file types, they are also larger and will take up more space in your iPhone's storage. If you have limited space already, it may be worth investing in some of the best cloud storage so you can offload your pics automatically, or swapping back to High Efficiency capture mode unless you really need it.

