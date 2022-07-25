ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

College fund set up for 3-year-old son of postal worker killed when suspect fleeing Mississippi police crashed into postal truck

 3 days ago
Money is being raised to establish a college fund for the 3-year-old child of a mail carrier killed when a suspect fleeing police Thursday crashed into his postal truck.

Brad Pennigton, 32, of Vicksburg, was killed in the tragic incident, leaving behind his wife Jordan and his 3-year-old son Westin.

Members of Pennington’s family have started a GoFundMe account in response to the many requests to help they have received since Thursday’s event.

“We have had many people ask to make monetary contributions and the best way to accept such would be for Westin’s education benefit,” Angela Sills wrote on the GoFundMe page. “All contributions made will be directly deposited into a 529 Plan for Westin.”

A 529 Plan is an investment account used to pay for qualified education expenses for a designated beneficiary. It can be used to pay for K- 12 education, as well as college or apprenticeship programs.

As of Monday morning, more than $5,000 had been raised on the GoFundMe page.

Sills wrote on the GoFundMe page about Pennington, “Brad was a great provider for his family and a wonderful father to Westin. He was loved by everyone that knew him. Brad was such a blessing to everyone he interacted with. I could go on and on with ‘Brad stories’ to exemplify his character, but the one that I can’t get off my mind is his ‘Postal Hero Award.’ In 2015, while delivering mail, Brad noticed smoke coming from a house. Brad acted on his observation and went the extra mile in getting help to extinguish the fire which saved lives as well as neighboring property.”

