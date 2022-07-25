ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Anthony Mullally: Cornwall boss Neil Kelly pays tribute to retiring prop

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCornwall head coach Neil Kelly has praised the impact of Anthony Mullally after the former Toronto, Leeds and Ireland prop announced his retirement. The 31-year-old - who helped Leeds win the 2017 Super League Grand Final - was Cornwall's first signing as the club prepared for its maiden season....

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Aaron Jones#Ireland#Rugby League#Super League Grand Final#Choughs#Bbc Radio Cornwall
