Why Revelation Biosciences is Trading Higher By 115%: Here's 22 Stocks Moving Premarket
Gainers
- Revelation Biosciences, Inc. REVB rose 115.3% to $1.40 in pre-market trading after the company announced that primary endpoint was met in study for its treatment of allergic rhinitis.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. GOVX rose 41.8% to $0.9013 in pre-market trading after declining 8% on Friday.
- Chimerix, Inc. CMRX rose 24.4% to $2.29 in pre-market trading after declining around 18% on Friday.
- FaZe Holdings Inc. FAZE rose 16.9% to $11.20 in pre-market trading. FaZe Clan recently completed combination with B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp.
- SIGA Technologies, Inc. SIGA rose 16.8% to $14.21 in pre-market trading after WHO declared Monkeypox a public health emergency of global concern. Other monkeypox-related stocks also moved higher.
- Code Chain New Continent Limited CCNC rose 15.5% to $0.4397 in pre-market trading after declining around 12% on Friday.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. TNXP rose 14.3% to $1.36 in pre-market trading after WHO declared Monkeypox a public health emergency of global concern. Other monkeypox-related stocks also moved higher.
- Versus Systems Inc. VS rose 12.5% to $0.45 in pre-market trading. Versus Systems recently announced that it has signed its first television contract for new sports team-focused TV channel, which is expected to be launched in Q4 2022.
- CN Energy Group. Inc. CNEY rose 11.7% to $2.78 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Friday.
- Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TMBR rose 11.2% to $0.30 in pre-market trading.
- AeroClean Technologies, Inc. AERC rose 10.1% to $9.28 in pre-market trading after dropping 13% on Friday.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ACRX rose 9.6% to $0.2570 in pre-market trading after dropping around 8% on Friday.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. THMO rose 9.5% to $0.23 in pre-market trading after dropping 10% on Friday.
Losers
- Guardforce AI Co., Limited. GFAI shares fell 18.3% to $0.2940 in pre-market trading after jumping over 29% on Friday.
- Addex Therapeutics Ltd ADXN fell 12.4% to $1.73 in pre-market trading. Addex recently announced it raised $4.2 million in equity financing.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT fell 11.4% to $7.07 in pre-market trading after jumping around 40% on Friday.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V. PHG fell 10.5% to $19.82 in pre-market trading after the company swung to a loss in the second quarter and lowered sales forecast.
- Kidpik Corp.. PIK shares fell 10.4% to $2.22 in pre-market trading after gaining over 66% on Friday.
- Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. SDIG fell 9.3% to $2.70 in pre-market trading.
- Inpixon INPX shares fell 9.3% to $0.1410 in pre-market trading after declining 4% on Friday.
- Tuesday Morning Corporation TUEM fell 8.5% to $0.2285 in pre-market trading after dropping around 12% on Friday.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. STAF fell 7% to $2.79 in pre-market trading after dropping 15% on Friday.
