2 water breaks keep crews busy in New Middletown

The $1.27-million construction project to improve public access at Carpenter Falls Unique Area in the town of Niles is complete. “Carpenter Falls is one of the recreational, tourism, and environmental gems here in Central New York and DEC is committed to continuing to help improve and enhance the experience for all visitors while also continuing to protect the natural resources of this critical watershed,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “DEC designed the new features and upgrades unveiled today to help increase safety, reduce long-term environmental impacts to the area, and protect water quality in Skaneateles Lake, a popular recreation destination and drinking water source, and we look forward to continuing to work with our partners to build upon this progress throughout the region.”

SKANEATELES, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO