When Via was established in Jersey City two years ago, it was considered at least a partial solution to the city’s transit deserts. Whether it’s the southernmost or westernmost sections of the city, plenty of neighborhoods have sparse access to buses and trains, let alone the ferries on the waterfront. Via’s popularity has swelled as residents have taken advantage of the $2 shuttle-like service that picks up and drops off the user at or near exactly where they want to go.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 20 HOURS AGO