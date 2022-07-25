Cobb County weather forecast and climate report: Monday July 25

Cobb County posted the following announcement about the deadline for public comment on the Cobb County 2040 Comprehensive Plan update:. Have your voice heard as Cobb County plans for the future! The Community Development Agency is accepting public comments through Friday, July 29, on the 5-year Update to the 2040 Comprehensive Plan. The 2040 Comprehensive Plan is a long-range, community-designed growth strategy that will continue to make Cobb County an attractive place to invest, conduct business, and raise a family. This update was initiated on October 12, 2021. The 5-year update is mandated by the State of Georgia and ensures the current needs, goals, and policies of the plan are still relevant. After an extensive community engagement program, a draft version of the 5-year update is available for review and comment.

COBB COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO