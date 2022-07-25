ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Cobb County weather forecast and climate report: Monday July 25

By Larry Felton Johnson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny morning skies here in Cobb County on Monday July 25, but becoming mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. The expected highs are in the upper 80s. The NWS also has a hazardous weather outlook in effect...

Cobb County weather forecast for Wednesday July 27

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Wednesday July 27, but with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after 2 p.m. and a high near 91. There is a hazardous weather outlook in place for Cobb County and the surrounding region due to expected...
COBB COUNTY, GA
COVID in Cobb County: from July 27 2022 report

The Georgia Department of Public Health is now reporting on the COVID numbers for the state weekly instead of daily. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday July 27, 2022. The numbers in this report were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status Report,...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Single-vehicle crash in Marietta leads to critical injuries to driver

Steve Chayane Sanchez, 24, of Acworth was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with critical injuries after a single-vehicle crash that took place at around 2:35 a.m. Wednesday morning on North Marietta Parkway. According to a public information release from Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department, the initial investigation...
MARIETTA, GA
Public comments on the Cobb County 2040 Comprehensive Plan open through July 29

Cobb County posted the following announcement about the deadline for public comment on the Cobb County 2040 Comprehensive Plan update:. Have your voice heard as Cobb County plans for the future! The Community Development Agency is accepting public comments through Friday, July 29, on the 5-year Update to the 2040 Comprehensive Plan. The 2040 Comprehensive Plan is a long-range, community-designed growth strategy that will continue to make Cobb County an attractive place to invest, conduct business, and raise a family. This update was initiated on October 12, 2021. The 5-year update is mandated by the State of Georgia and ensures the current needs, goals, and policies of the plan are still relevant. After an extensive community engagement program, a draft version of the 5-year update is available for review and comment.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Tennis courts in Kennesaw’s Adams Park on agenda for water remediation

The tennis courts at Adams Park will soon see relief from the rain as Kennesaw City Council is expected to approve a $113,180 contract with Brothers Construction Group, LLC. “It all [water] settles right down on top of it coming from field 4,” Mayor Derek Easterling said. The contract...
KENNESAW, GA
Marietta police seek public’s health in catching hit-and-run driver who left pedestrian in critical condition

The Marietta Police Department issued the following public information release seeking help in apprehending a hit-and-run driver who left a pedestrian in critical condition with life-threatening injuries:. Date: July 25, 2022. Pedestrian Hit and Run – TIPS/LEADS REQUESTED. The Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P.) Unit is...
MARIETTA, GA
Cobb County millage rate and budget passed

The Cobb County Board of Commissioners passed the proposed millage rate on a 4-1 vote, with District 1 Commissioner Keli Gambrill in opposition, and the approximately $1.2 billion budget on a 3-2 vote along party lines with Gambrill and District 3 Commissioner JoAnn Birrell, the two Republicans on the BOC, in opposition.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Bookman: No guts no glory if Herschel weasels out of Warnock debate

By Jay Bookman, Georgia Recorder [This opinion column first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. Back in the primary, Herschel Walker wanted nothing to do with a debate against his Republican opponents, but at least he had a lame excuse of an excuse. With polls showing Walker with an insurmountable lead among Republicans, he could shrug off calls for a debate on the grounds that none of his opponents had earned the right to share a stage with him.
ATLANTA, GA

