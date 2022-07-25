ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

KPMG Fined £14M For Misconducts In Regenersis, Carillion Audits

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qcKFG_0groDPzU00
  • The UK's Financial Reporting Council sanctioned KPMG and four former employees after misconduct in its audits of Regenersis and Carillion in 2014 and 2016, respectively.
  • An independent Disciplinary Tribunal made findings of misconduct following a five-week hearing in January and February 2022, and sanctions were determined following a hearing in May 2022.
  • KPMG admitted its liability for the acts of all the individuals and that those acts amounted to misconduct.
  • The wrongdoing concerned "false and misleading information and documents" submitted on the audits of both Carillion and Regenersis.
  • The sanctions include a fine of £14.4 million on KPMG, a severe reprimand, and an order to designate an independent review to assess the efficiency of the auditor's current accounting policies.
  • KPMG was fined £20 million, reduced to £14.4 million because it cooperated and admitted wrongdoing.
  • The auditor also agreed to pay £3.95 million to cover fees related to the executive counsel investigation and the independent disciplinary tribunal.
  • "Misconduct that deliberately undermines the FRC's ability to monitor and inspect the effectiveness of audits is extremely serious because it obstructs the FRC's ability to protect the public interest," said executive counsel Elizabeth Barrett.
  • Photo by tingey-injury via Unsplash

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Vladimir Putin Has Extended The War In Ukraine To 'A Second Front' In Europe: Expert

Some experts believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended the war in Ukraine to its second front by messing up with European gas supplies. The Russian state gas giant Gazprom had announced that it would further slash natural-gas flows to Europe to 20% of Nord Stream 1's capacity from Wednesday — leaving the European Union member states to ration the use of natural gas amid the fears of a worsening global energy crisis.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 Each In Bitcoin, Ethereum Last Time The Fed Hiked Rates, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

This week, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is due to meet again to decide on another round of interest rate hikes. Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD have increasingly buoyed or plunged due to several macroeconomic factors. One of the key drivers of cryptocurrency prices recently has been the interest rate policy of the U.S. Federal Reserve.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kpmg#Carillion#Audits#Frc
Benzinga

After-Hours Alert: Why Costco Stock Is Sliding

Costco Wholesale Corp COST shares are trading lower in Monday's after-hours session in sympathy with Walmart Inc WMT, which cut guidance for the second quarter and full fiscal year. Walmart said it revised its outlook as a result of pricing actions aimed to improve inventory levels at Walmart and Sam's...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

Why General Electric Stock Is Rising

General Electric Co GE shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. GE said second-quarter revenue increased 2% year-over-year to $18.65 billion, which beat the estimate of $17.6 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of 78 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 38 cents per share.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Hulu Will Accept Ads About Political Issues After #BoycottHulu Backlash

A leading streaming platform has changed its advertising policies after facing a public backlash from politicians. Here’s the latest on Hulu’s advertising policy. What Happened: Hulu, a streaming platform majority-owned by Walt Disney Co DIS, will accept political issue advertising after reevaluating its advertising policy, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
TV & VIDEOS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
64K+
Followers
151K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy