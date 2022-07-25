ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, IA

Sen. Grassley Looks to Reduce Prescription Drug Prices for Americans

By Jerry Edwards
kciiradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa Senator Charles Grassley is running for his eighth term in the U.S. Senate this year, and former U.S. Navy Admiral Mike Franken is opposing him. One of the main issues that...

www.kciiradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
WashingtonExaminer

Zach Nunn of Iowa says a new House Republican majority has to deliver on policy

Zach Nunn is fond of the words “practical” and “pragmatic.”. It’s perhaps fitting for an Iowa state senator, which Nunn is. Midwesterners lean toward affability and whatever your favorite antonym for “polarizing” happens to be. But Nunn’s demeanor isn’t all that typical for Republican House candidates in competitive contests. Usually, Republicans in his position — Nunn is challenging Rep. Cindy Axne (D) in Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District — burn President Joe Biden at the stake, and their Democratic opposition along with him, rhetorically speaking, of course.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Washington, IA
Local
Iowa Government
State
Washington State
Washington, IA
Government
POLITICO

Rodney Davis’ loss in Tuesday’s Illinois GOP primary is opening up a committee gavel next year — if Republicans retake the majority.

Davis was in line to lead the House Administration Committee, which has oversight over Capitol security, election reforms and other issues. What’s happening: Rep. Rodney Davis’s loss on Tuesday night — in a closely watched primary against Trump-endorsed Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.) — is sparking another round of musical chairs as Republicans eye potential House committee gavels next year.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Drugs#Drug Prices#Prescription Drug#Consumer Price Index#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#The U S Senate#U S Navy#Kcii#Washington Page
Missouri Independent

Bill guaranteeing right to birth control blocked in U.S. Senate by Republican

WASHINGTON —  U.S. Senate Democrats tried to pass legislation Wednesday that would guarantee women can continue using contraception if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the long-standing precedent, the way it did with abortion. But Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst blocked their efforts by objecting to Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Ed Markey’s request for unanimous consent to […] The post Bill guaranteeing right to birth control blocked in U.S. Senate by Republican appeared first on Missouri Independent.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Washington Examiner

House Jan. 6 committee trolls congressional Republican lawmakers at hearing

The Jan. 6 committee made short but pointed attacks against several Republican lawmakers during Thursday night's prime-time hearing. The committee singled out House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) as it pieced together the events between former President Donald Trump's speech at the White House Ellipse and his Twitter message telling protesters to go home. Committee Vice Chairwoman Liz Cheney (R-WY), who joined the investigation against McCarthy and House Republican leadership's instructions, was "scared" and showed video of Hawley fleeing the protesters after initially expressing solidarity with them.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

17 House Democrats arrested at abortion rights rally

Seventeen House Democrats were detained Tuesday at an abortion rights rally protesting the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. Driving the news: U.S. Capitol Police said that it started arresting demonstrators after they failed to follow their three warnings to stop blocking a street in Washington, D.C. near the Supreme Court.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

Reject Democrats' price control plan for drugs

The mummified "Build Back Better" plan has arisen from the dead. If Democrats have their way, the federal government will set drug prices, and everyone will have less access to cures and future medical innovations. If the Ghost of Build Back Better Past somehow gets enacted into law by Congress,...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy