Sen. Grassley Looks to Reduce Prescription Drug Prices for Americans

Zach Nunn is fond of the words “practical” and “pragmatic.”. It’s perhaps fitting for an Iowa state senator, which Nunn is. Midwesterners lean toward affability and whatever your favorite antonym for “polarizing” happens to be. But Nunn’s demeanor isn’t all that typical for Republican House candidates in competitive contests. Usually, Republicans in his position — Nunn is challenging Rep. Cindy Axne (D) in Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District — burn President Joe Biden at the stake, and their Democratic opposition along with him, rhetorically speaking, of course.

IOWA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO