Uber Continues To Court Controversies - Accepts Accountability For Concealing 2016 Data Breach
- Uber Technologies, Inc UBER accepted responsibility for covering a 2016 data breach compromising 57 million passengers and drivers, Reuters reports.
- Uber admitted that its personnel failed to report the November 2016 hacking to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission despite probing into the ride-sharing company's data security.
- U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds in San Francisco said Uber waited about a year to report the breach after installing new executive leadership.
- Hinds said the decision not to criminally charge Uber reflected new management's prompt investigation and disclosures and Uber's 2018 agreement with the FTC.
- Uber also cooperated with the prosecution of a former security chief, Joseph Sullivan, over his alleged role in concealing the hacking.
- In September 2018, Uber paid $148 million to settle claims by all 50 U.S. states and Washington, DC, that it was too slow to disclose the hacking.
- Recently Uber reached a multi-million-dollar settlement agreement with the Department of Justice for wrongfully charging wait-time fees to passengers with physical disabilities.
- Price Action: UBER shares traded higher by 1.16% at $23.57 in the premarket on the last check Monday.
- Photo via wikimedia Commons
