ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Uber Continues To Court Controversies - Accepts Accountability For Concealing 2016 Data Breach

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lQiBA_0groDMaX00
  • Uber Technologies, Inc UBER accepted responsibility for covering a 2016 data breach compromising 57 million passengers and drivers, Reuters reports.
  • Uber admitted that its personnel failed to report the November 2016 hacking to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission despite probing into the ride-sharing company's data security.
  • U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds in San Francisco said Uber waited about a year to report the breach after installing new executive leadership.
  • Hinds said the decision not to criminally charge Uber reflected new management's prompt investigation and disclosures and Uber's 2018 agreement with the FTC.
  • Uber also cooperated with the prosecution of a former security chief, Joseph Sullivan, over his alleged role in concealing the hacking.
  • In September 2018, Uber paid $148 million to settle claims by all 50 U.S. states and Washington, DC, that it was too slow to disclose the hacking.
  • Recently Uber reached a multi-million-dollar settlement agreement with the Department of Justice for wrongfully charging wait-time fees to passengers with physical disabilities.
  • Price Action: UBER shares traded higher by 1.16% at $23.57 in the premarket on the last check Monday.
  • Photo via wikimedia Commons

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat Wednesday warned the U.S. against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uber Drivers#Uber Technologies#Washington Dc#Reuters#The Department Of Justice#Wikimedia Commons
Markets Insider

An Amazon worker making $15.75 an hour took a second job and is still having trouble paying for gas, as a record number of Americans are working 70-hour weeks to deal with inflation

A record number of Americans hold two full-time jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. One Amazon worker took on a second job so he could afford the rising cost of gas. Inflation is making gas, groceries, and rent more expensive and driving people to look for more work.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Fake humans are turning up to job interviews – and you might not even know, FBI warns

Fake humans are conducting job interviews – and could trick the people interviewing them, the FBI has warned.Scammers are using deepfakes and other technology to create false applicants that can undertake job interviews, the agency warned. The fake people are made by stealing the personal information of other people and then creating fake but convincing applicants that can go to job interviews as them, it said.If successful, criminals can then use the job position to access useful data held by those companies, it suggested. But it is not exactly clear why cyber criminals are using the attack.The problem is on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
FTC
The US Sun

FBI and M15 issue rare joint warning for all iPhone and Android users over growing China cybersecurity attacks

DIRECTORS from the top intelligence agencies representing the United States and the United Kingdom have appeared together to make a forceful statement. Statements indicate Western intelligence agencies are suspicious of potential cybercrime and espionage operations orchestrated by China. “Today is the first time the heads of the FBI and MI5...
CELL PHONES
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg warns staff Facebook will be ‘turning up the heat’ to weed out underperformers: ‘You might decide this place isn’t for you, and that’s OK with me’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Facebook parent Meta is cutting back on hiring and turning up the heat on its employees as slow growth and macroeconomic headwinds push the company to downgrade its economic outlook.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
64K+
Followers
151K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy