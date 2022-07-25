MARS DIRTcar Series roars in Tuesday

Dirt Late Model race cars will roar around the Davenport Speedway on Tuesday, July 26. That’s when the MARS DIRTcar Series will visit Davenport to compete in the Hoker 50, a news release says.

The top late model drivers in the nation will race for the $10,000 first place prize. Also racing will be IMCA Modifieds and Street Stocks.

Last year’s MARS race at Davenport was selected by dirtondirt.com as Race of the Year. Hudson O’Neal eeked out a win over Brandon Overton by .026 seconds. Other Davenport MARS winners include Jason Feger, Chad Simpson, Frank Heckenast Jr., and Jimmy Mars.

Grandstand admission for the MARS DIRTcar Series will be $30 for adults, $10 for kids five through twelve, and kids under five are free. Pit passes will be $40 and kids pit passes are $20.

The pit gate on Tuesday, opens at 3 pm, the grandstand at 5 pm, hot laps are at 6:30 pm, with racing to follow.

More information can be found at the K Promotions – Davenport Speedway facebook page or here .

The Davenport Speedway is at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, on West Locust Street in Davenport, Iowa.

