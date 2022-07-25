ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

MARS DIRTcar Series roars in Tuesday

By Linda Cook
 3 days ago

Dirt Late Model race cars will roar around the Davenport Speedway on Tuesday, July 26. That’s when the MARS DIRTcar Series will visit Davenport to compete in the Hoker 50, a news release says.

The top late model drivers in the nation will race for the $10,000 first place prize. Also racing will be IMCA Modifieds and Street Stocks.

Last year’s MARS race at Davenport was selected by dirtondirt.com as Race of the Year. Hudson O’Neal eeked out a win over Brandon Overton by .026 seconds. Other Davenport MARS winners include Jason Feger, Chad Simpson, Frank Heckenast Jr., and Jimmy Mars.

Grandstand admission for the MARS DIRTcar Series will be $30 for adults, $10 for kids five through twelve, and kids under five are free. Pit passes will be $40 and kids pit passes are $20.

The pit gate on Tuesday, opens at 3 pm, the grandstand at 5 pm, hot laps are at 6:30 pm, with racing to follow.

More information can be found at the K Promotions – Davenport Speedway facebook page or here .

The Davenport Speedway is at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, on West Locust Street in Davenport, Iowa.

1440 WROK Radio

Why Is This Illinois Mall Still Open With Literally No Stores Left?

I don't know. I really have no idea how this mall is still open to the public. If a mall was open and had literally no stores left to shop at, why keep the lights on? Who is actually shopping at a mall with barely any stores left? This Illinois mall in Moline was once a thriving shopping center for decades.. until nearly 180 tenants closed up shop for reasons we'll probably never know.
ourquadcities.com

20-year-old QC dancer is in the finals on national FOX series

It is pretty clear that Essence Wilmington CAN dance. The 20-year-old Davenport native has been a dazzling star on the TV competition, “So You Think You Can Dance” on FOX, and is now in the top 6 contestants as the series will broadcast its final three episodes, Wednesday nights at 8 p.m.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Daily Dish | Betty’s Bar

We’re talking one on one with internet sensation Betty Loose. The 93-year-old lives Overlook Village Senior Living in Moline. She stopped by to talk about her TikTok video that has more than a million views.
MOLINE, IL
