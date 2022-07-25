ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, IA

Remaining Mini-Barn Quilts Available this Thursday at Farmer’s Market

By John Bain
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington County Fair wrapped up July 22, and fair-goers had the opportunity to view and purchase the mini-barn quilts that...

Wine Walk with Henry County Conservation

The Henry County Conservation Department is offering a chance to enjoy the great outdoors on August 9, as you stroll through Oakland Mills on the park’s interior road. You will have the opportunity to sip some wine and browse local vendors, wineries and other businesses. Naturalist for the Henry...
HENRY COUNTY, IA
Washington County Queen Preparing for the State Fair

Katie Leichty of Wayland was named Washington County Fair Queen last Sunday at the Washington Community Center. As queen, she will represent Washington County at the 2022 Iowa State Fair. The Washington County Queen contest was Leichty’s first, but she tells KCII she is ready to move on to the state competition.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Louisa County Fair Celebrates 130th Year With Week of Fun

Since 1892, Columbus Junction has been an annual summer stop for those looking for family fun at the Louisa County Fair. The event, in it’s 130th year, continues this week through Saturday. Their theme this year is “Slow Down and Enjoy the Fair”. Highlights the rest of the week include Wednesday’s Bill Riley Talent Show, Thursday’s kids pedal pull, Farm Bureau Cook-off Contest and Impact Pro Wrestling, Friday’s presentation by Columbus State FFA champion Emma Humphreys, stock car races and fireworks, and Saturday’s demo derby along with various 4-H and FFA shows through the rest of the week.
LOUISA COUNTY, IA
City of Washington Draws in Funding from Outside of Iowa

At the July 19th Washington City Council meeting, the council approved a joint bid of $3.6 million from Hills Bank and UMB Bank for general obligation loan notes. The funds received from these bids could be used to fund major infrastructure projects or other long-term projects. Washington Mayor Jaron Rosien talks about what makes this type of bond spending unique. “You’re looking at bigger projects that last for a longer number of years. For example, if you waited long enough to save up for a new water treatment plant, you’d never have it by the time you needed it, so bond spending is used for the big picture, long-term projects, and investments.”
WASHINGTON, IA
Washington County, IA
Washington, IA
Washington State
Hidden Gem Hot Dog Joint Is One Of The Best In Iowa

This amazing spot is one of those hidden gems everyone knows about. Anyone from Cedar Rapids most likely has heard the name "Flying Wienie" or seen the iconic plane. Yet many people have never gone inside. The name itself is amazing. This spot has been around for 23 years, and...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
A Cedar Rapids Area Restaurant is Totally Rebuilding After a Fire

Back on May 28th, we got word that Shuey's Restaurant & Lounge at 1158 Club Road NE in Cedar Rapids had suffered "substantial damage" because of an early morning fire. We don't know the full extent of the damage, but we do know that it was enough for the folks behind the restaurant to totally demolish the building and start fresh. The building was torn down on July 12th, and a post on the business's Facebook page read:
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Cedar Rapids Hobby Shop Going Out of Business

The owners of a Cedar Rapids hobby shop say they plan on closing their doors soon. That shop is Hobby Town located in the Town and Country Shopping Center along First Avenue in Cedar Rapids. The store is set to hold a private sale on Wednesday starting at 9 a.m. and then open to the public at 9 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette. Regular store hours will then be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays until everything in the store has been closed. The Gazette reports that all merchandise will be discounted up to 50% off.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Executive Director of Main Street Washington Stepping Down

Sarah Grunewaldt, the Executive Director of Main Street Washington, will be stepping down after spending nearly a decade at the helm. During Grunewaldt’s tenure as Executive Director, more than $1.1 million was sourced for grant funding for building projects which turned into over $12.5 million of reinvestments into downtown Washington since 2014.
WASHINGTON, IA
A New Ice Cream Shop is Opening Soon in Linn County

Residents of Central City will soon have a new place to stop for a sweet treat! Parlor on Main is getting set to open at 433 E Main Street later this summer!. Parlor on Main will offer a variety of ice cream treats, like root beer floats, slushies, soft serve and hard dipped ice cream, pies, cookies, and waffle sundaes, but they'll also serve other kinds of food! Smash burgers, chili dogs, chicken strips, wraps, and various appetizers are on the menu, as well. The business actually opened for a sneak peek on the 4th of July thanks to a one-day permit, and it was a huge success. The restaurant served up cups and cones of Ashby's ice cream to customers, and ended up selling out almost an hour before they planned to close. Tasha Rundall, the owner of Parlor on Main, said, "I think it will be a very good addition to our small community, and everyone seems to be excited to have us!"
LINN COUNTY, IA
MidAmerican installs sixth and largest solar project in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — MidAmerican Energy has completed its 100-megawatt Holliday Creek solar array, the company’s largest of six inaugural solar projects that it began placing online starting in January. At its peak, the Webster County project’s 265,000 solar panels can generate enough electricity to...
IOWA STATE
Henry County Habitat for Humanity Building 29th Home

The Henry County Habitat for Humanity will soon begin their 29th home build. The tentative build date is Saturday, August 6. Operations Manager of Henry County Habitat for Humanity Lisa Diener shares the importance of volunteers during the building process, “There’s probably over 2000 hours of volunteer time per house. There’s certain things that we do pay for; that would be the excavation, plumbing, electrical and cement. The rest of it is all volunteer.”
HENRY COUNTY, IA
Washington County Hospital and Clinics Board of Trustees Preview

The Washington County Hospital and Clinics Board of Trustees will meet in regular session on August 2nd at 4 pm. The Board will review its monthly quality, patient experience, and financial reports. Towards the end of the meeting, a report by the CEO will be discussed before the meeting moves into a closed session to address the compliance report, undergo peer review, and hold a strategic planning meeting.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Sewer cleaning project in Iowa causes toilets to overflow

July 25 (UPI) -- Residents of an Iowa city said maintenance being performed on the municipality's sanitary sewers is having an unusual side-effect -- causing their toilets to overflow. Locals in Johnston said their toilets have been overflowing in recent days as a result of the work being performed on...
JOHNSTON, IA
Top 10 Best Sports Stories of 2021-22 Returns to KCII Monday

Once again this summer KCII is going to look back at some of the best sports memories of the past year with our top 10 countdown starting on Monday. During our sports page for two weeks we will countdown the best sports stories from the 2021-22 academic year for Washington, Mid-Prairie, Hillcrest Academy, and the rest of our area schools that include Highland, Columbus Community, Lone Tree, Winfield-Mt. Union, WACO, Sigourney, and Keota. This look back includes notable team accomplishments, individual accolades, and feel good stories throughout the year.
WASHINGTON, IA
House fire on Cedar Rapids southeast side

Crews were called to reports of a grease fire at 373 15th Street SE Monday afternoon. Iowa's News Now crews say three fire engines, one ambulance and on rescue unit were on scene. The fire department did not run any water lines but was venting smoke out of the home.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Marion woman dead after rollover crash in La Porte City

Personal info of some Cedar Rapids school district staff exposed in cyber-attack. The Cedar Rapids Community School District says some staff had their personal information exposed, in a cyber-attack earlier this month. Updated: 32 minutes ago. An Iowa man who was inside the Capitol on January 6th wants his trial...
LA PORTE CITY, IA

