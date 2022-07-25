ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Section of Wilmington Riverwalk to be closed for repairs

By WECT Staff
WECT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington is closing a section of the...

www.wect.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The State Port Pilot

DOT: 211 widening will see a few bumps in the road

The Southport-Oak Island Chamber of Commerce welcomed representatives from the North Carolina Department of Transportation during its annual awards breakfast held July 21 at The Brunswick Center at Southport. DOT engineers Chad Kimes and Anthony Law, who served as the event speakers, updated chamber members and guests on area projects...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WECT

Bull City Ciderworks opening Friday in the Cargo District

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This Friday, July 29, at noon, Bull City Ciderworks-Wilmington will officially open its doors to the public. Previously the Superior Millworks building, this will be the company’s fifth location, with others operating in Durham, Cary, Lexington, and Greensboro. Bull City Ciderworks-Wilmington is located at 615...
WILMINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, NC
Government
City
Wilmington, NC
Wilmington, NC
Traffic
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NCDOT project underway repaving portion of US 17 in Leland

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —The NCDOT is working on a project on the highway in Leland, expected to be underway for the next few weeks. The North Carolina Department of Transportation beginning its work on resurfacing US 17 in Leland near the US 74/76 interchange. “Every road at some...
LELAND, NC
WECT

Man dies in motorcycle wreck in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man died in a motorcycle wreck early Thursday morning in Wilmington. According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to a single-vehicle motorcycle wreck in the 5900 block of Market Street just before 12:30 a.m. When they arrived, officers located the driver, who passed away...
WILMINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
WilmingtonBiz

Tolling Resurrected: WMPO, NCDOT To Talk Bridge Replacement

After regional officials participated last year in a high-stakes vote against considering a tolling proposal as a potential solution to fund a replacement of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge, the alternative is now back on the table. In that contentious discussion last summer, the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization...
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Living Local: The famous Duplin Winery

ROSE HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Wednesday is about Living Local in Duplin County. Rose Hill, the site of the famous Duplin Winery is where we are spotlighting. Each weekday in July, we’ve taken a look at places around Eastern North Carolina to let you know what makes them so special. One of those spots is […]
ROSE HILL, NC
WITN

Crews begin road work in Eastern North Carolina

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Five miles of roads in Jacksonville will be closed Monday for word work. Village Drive and Village Circle will be milled and graded. It’s part of the city’s 2022 paving project. Contractors will leave one lane open for traffic. No word on how long the...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WECT

11-foot gator frightens Brunswick County families

BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) - Carol Woollery had a very unpleasant surprise when she went to run an errand with her daughter last week. As they pulled out of their gravel driveway in Boiling Spring Lakes, they noticed an extremely large alligator hanging out in their next door neighbor’s yard.
BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WECT

EMS chief accused of making offensive comments

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A man in charge of protecting lives in Columbus County is under fire after allegedly making offensive comments in public last weekend. Shannon Worrell is a chief of Lake Waccamaw Fire & Rescue Auxiliary, an emergency medical service contracted through Columbus County, according to Lake Waccamaw’s Mayor Matt Wilson.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Couple riding motorcycle hits black bear in Brunswick County

WINNABOW, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County couple had an close encounter with a black bear while riding their motorcycle. Robert Wadman and his wife were taking ride on their Harley Ultra Glide Classic motorcycle along Highway 133 in Winnabow Monday around 11 a.m. His wife was riding on...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Julia Olson-Boseman’s wife says county chairwoman drained accounts, maxed out cards, cut off communication

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – In the weeks leading up to the trip, Angie Olson-Boseman said she and her wife were looking forward to the vacation as a family: Angie, Julia, and each of their children, both from previous marriages. But Julia Olson-Boseman’s troubles with the NC State Bar had been a sore spot. Julia had been accused of lying about and mismanaging client funds.
WILMINGTON, NC
wcti12.com

Crash ties up Highway 17 traffic after SUV merges into military vehicle

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — A crash Wednesday morning involving a military vehicle tied up traffic near Jacksonville. North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper J. Cody said a military vehicle with three Marines in it was traveling south on U.S. Highway 17 towards Wilmington when an SUV driven by a woman, 31, traveling in the same lane tried to merge to the right but did not slow down and hit the medium tactical vehicle replacement (MTVR), commonly called a 7-ton.
JACKSONVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy