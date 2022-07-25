Section of Wilmington Riverwalk to be closed for repairs

The Southport-Oak Island Chamber of Commerce welcomed representatives from the North Carolina Department of Transportation during its annual awards breakfast held July 21 at The Brunswick Center at Southport. DOT engineers Chad Kimes and Anthony Law, who served as the event speakers, updated chamber members and guests on area projects...
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This Friday, July 29, at noon, Bull City Ciderworks-Wilmington will officially open its doors to the public. Previously the Superior Millworks building, this will be the company’s fifth location, with others operating in Durham, Cary, Lexington, and Greensboro. Bull City Ciderworks-Wilmington is located at 615...
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Various roads in Southport’s Historic District will be closed and/or have an adjusted traffic pattern on Thursday, according to the Police Department. The closures will take place from 2:00 pm until midnight due to filming and include:. W. West St. (full closure) W. Brunswick...
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Local contractors have bored into one of the water lines of the Columbus County Public Water Supply System in Water & Sewer District Ill. Staff are currently working to repair service to customers. The areas affected are Tart Road, James B. White Hwy North, Red Hill...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —The NCDOT is working on a project on the highway in Leland, expected to be underway for the next few weeks. The North Carolina Department of Transportation beginning its work on resurfacing US 17 in Leland near the US 74/76 interchange. “Every road at some...
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man died in a motorcycle wreck early Thursday morning in Wilmington. According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to a single-vehicle motorcycle wreck in the 5900 block of Market Street just before 12:30 a.m. When they arrived, officers located the driver, who passed away...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - NC GreenPower announced this week that it has received $662,500 from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality to help 40 rural K-12 public schools reduce their energy costs. The funding opportunity is part of the American Rescue Plan Act. Per the report, the initiative...
A roofer died after plunging off the top of a library near the North Carolina coast, officials said. The contractor was working on the Morehead City Library when he fell on Wednesday, July 27. He later died from his injuries, according to city officials. The man was identified in a...
After regional officials participated last year in a high-stakes vote against considering a tolling proposal as a potential solution to fund a replacement of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge, the alternative is now back on the table. In that contentious discussion last summer, the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization...
ROSE HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Wednesday is about Living Local in Duplin County. Rose Hill, the site of the famous Duplin Winery is where we are spotlighting. Each weekday in July, we’ve taken a look at places around Eastern North Carolina to let you know what makes them so special. One of those spots is […]
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Five miles of roads in Jacksonville will be closed Monday for word work. Village Drive and Village Circle will be milled and graded. It’s part of the city’s 2022 paving project. Contractors will leave one lane open for traffic. No word on how long the...
BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) - Carol Woollery had a very unpleasant surprise when she went to run an errand with her daughter last week. As they pulled out of their gravel driveway in Boiling Spring Lakes, they noticed an extremely large alligator hanging out in their next door neighbor’s yard.
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A man in charge of protecting lives in Columbus County is under fire after allegedly making offensive comments in public last weekend. Shannon Worrell is a chief of Lake Waccamaw Fire & Rescue Auxiliary, an emergency medical service contracted through Columbus County, according to Lake Waccamaw’s Mayor Matt Wilson.
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Duke Energy anticipates power outages to occur as they repair damage to a power pole on West Salisbury Street caused by a vehicle collision around Tuesday afternoon. Power interruptions are expected to begin around 6 p.m. as Duke Energy works to repair or replace the...
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -This weekend, a local organization will celebrate a grand anniversary. The Mount Calvary Center for Leadership Development is hosting its second annual anniversary weekend and president’s soiree. On Friday, the President’s Annual BBQ will take place at Jesse’s Yacht Club in Downtown Wilmington at 7 p.m....
WINNABOW, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County couple had an close encounter with a black bear while riding their motorcycle. Robert Wadman and his wife were taking ride on their Harley Ultra Glide Classic motorcycle along Highway 133 in Winnabow Monday around 11 a.m. His wife was riding on...
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – In the weeks leading up to the trip, Angie Olson-Boseman said she and her wife were looking forward to the vacation as a family: Angie, Julia, and each of their children, both from previous marriages. But Julia Olson-Boseman’s troubles with the NC State Bar had been a sore spot. Julia had been accused of lying about and mismanaging client funds.
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — A crash Wednesday morning involving a military vehicle tied up traffic near Jacksonville. North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper J. Cody said a military vehicle with three Marines in it was traveling south on U.S. Highway 17 towards Wilmington when an SUV driven by a woman, 31, traveling in the same lane tried to merge to the right but did not slow down and hit the medium tactical vehicle replacement (MTVR), commonly called a 7-ton.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - If you’ve driven from Wilmington to Leland recently, you may have noticed gas prices are much different despite the stations being a few miles apart. The latest numbers from AAA on gas prices in New Hanover County come to an average of $4.24 per gallon,...
BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — During hurricanes, roadways have a way of turning into waterways in the Cape Fear area. This is one reason residents of a Brunswick County community are speaking out against a proposed development in Bolivia. When Hurricane Florence hit in 2018, Gilbert Road in Bolivia was...
