Mount Pleasant, IA

Farm to Table Event Scheduled in Mt. Pleasant

By John Bain
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMain Street Mount Pleasant is hosting a Farm to Table event on Saturday, August 6, from 6-9...

Louisa County Fair Celebrates 130th Year With Week of Fun

Since 1892, Columbus Junction has been an annual summer stop for those looking for family fun at the Louisa County Fair. The event, in it’s 130th year, continues this week through Saturday. Their theme this year is “Slow Down and Enjoy the Fair”. Highlights the rest of the week include Wednesday’s Bill Riley Talent Show, Thursday’s kids pedal pull, Farm Bureau Cook-off Contest and Impact Pro Wrestling, Friday’s presentation by Columbus State FFA champion Emma Humphreys, stock car races and fireworks, and Saturday’s demo derby along with various 4-H and FFA shows through the rest of the week.
LOUISA COUNTY, IA
Wine Walk with Henry County Conservation

The Henry County Conservation Department is offering a chance to enjoy the great outdoors on August 9, as you stroll through Oakland Mills on the park’s interior road. You will have the opportunity to sip some wine and browse local vendors, wineries and other businesses. Naturalist for the Henry...
HENRY COUNTY, IA
Henry County Habitat for Humanity Building 29th Home

The Henry County Habitat for Humanity will soon begin their 29th home build. The tentative build date is Saturday, August 6. Operations Manager of Henry County Habitat for Humanity Lisa Diener shares the importance of volunteers during the building process, “There’s probably over 2000 hours of volunteer time per house. There’s certain things that we do pay for; that would be the excavation, plumbing, electrical and cement. The rest of it is all volunteer.”
HENRY COUNTY, IA
Washington County Queen Preparing for the State Fair

Katie Leichty of Wayland was named Washington County Fair Queen last Sunday at the Washington Community Center. As queen, she will represent Washington County at the 2022 Iowa State Fair. The Washington County Queen contest was Leichty’s first, but she tells KCII she is ready to move on to the state competition.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Washington County Fair 2022 Wraps Up

There was something for everyone at this year’s Washington County Fair. The fair ran from July 17-22. In addition to crowning a new Fair Queen, Katie Leichty, numerous other competitions took place. From 4-H & FFA livestock contests to an Oreo Cookie Stacking Contest and everything in between. Full results from 4-H and FFA contests are available online at kciiradio.com.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Top 10 Best Sports Stories of 2021-22 Returns to KCII Monday

Once again this summer KCII is going to look back at some of the best sports memories of the past year with our top 10 countdown starting on Monday. During our sports page for two weeks we will countdown the best sports stories from the 2021-22 academic year for Washington, Mid-Prairie, Hillcrest Academy, and the rest of our area schools that include Highland, Columbus Community, Lone Tree, Winfield-Mt. Union, WACO, Sigourney, and Keota. This look back includes notable team accomplishments, individual accolades, and feel good stories throughout the year.
WASHINGTON, IA
Restaurant Founder Will Split Jackpot With 50,000 Employees

The Mega Millions jackpot for tonight's drawing is nearing a ridiculous total. Would $810 million provide you with enough financial security? Many of us are buying a ticket or tickets. Many workplaces are pooling their funds to better their odds. But the owner of a popular fast food chain is taking that strategy to a whole new level!
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Executive Director of Main Street Washington Stepping Down

Sarah Grunewaldt, the Executive Director of Main Street Washington, will be stepping down after spending nearly a decade at the helm. During Grunewaldt’s tenure as Executive Director, more than $1.1 million was sourced for grant funding for building projects which turned into over $12.5 million of reinvestments into downtown Washington since 2014.
WASHINGTON, IA
City of Washington Draws in Funding from Outside of Iowa

At the July 19th Washington City Council meeting, the council approved a joint bid of $3.6 million from Hills Bank and UMB Bank for general obligation loan notes. The funds received from these bids could be used to fund major infrastructure projects or other long-term projects. Washington Mayor Jaron Rosien talks about what makes this type of bond spending unique. “You’re looking at bigger projects that last for a longer number of years. For example, if you waited long enough to save up for a new water treatment plant, you’d never have it by the time you needed it, so bond spending is used for the big picture, long-term projects, and investments.”
WASHINGTON, IA
MidAmerican installs sixth and largest solar project in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — MidAmerican Energy has completed its 100-megawatt Holliday Creek solar array, the company’s largest of six inaugural solar projects that it began placing online starting in January. At its peak, the Webster County project’s 265,000 solar panels can generate enough electricity to...
IOWA STATE
Washington County Hospital and Clinics Board of Trustees Preview

The Washington County Hospital and Clinics Board of Trustees will meet in regular session on August 2nd at 4 pm. The Board will review its monthly quality, patient experience, and financial reports. Towards the end of the meeting, a report by the CEO will be discussed before the meeting moves into a closed session to address the compliance report, undergo peer review, and hold a strategic planning meeting.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
No injuries reported in Burlington fire

The Burlington Fire Department was called to 2068 Highland Avenue in Burlington at about 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27 for a report of a house full of smoke. Firefighters arrived within five minutes and located a fire in a second floor bedroom. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the second-floor bedroom, but […]
BURLINGTON, IA
JET Physical Therapy Athlete of the Week

This week’s JET Physical Therapy Athlete of the Week is Sigourney’s Levi Crawford. The senior was a first team all SICL selection and will compete at this weekend’s all star series in Mason City. Congrats Levi!
SIGOURNEY, IA
More John Deere Production Is Moving Away From Iowa

Iowans love their John Deere and are very proud of the facilities we have in the state. So, it makes sense that people get upset to find out parts of production for Iowa’s favorite green tractor are leaving the state. Back in early June, John Deere announced they were...
WATERLOO, IA
Warrant Issued For Stolen Valor in Henry County

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office reports that they were contacted by a concerned citizen in May reporting a potential situation of Stolen Valor. It was reported a benefit motorcycle ride was held for Christopher M. Williams, 45 of Oxford Junction, in Mt. Pleasant, in September of 2020. An investigation...
HENRY COUNTY, IA
SE Iowa Authorities Look For Man Who Falsely Claimed To Be A Veteran

(Mount Pleasant, IA) — Authorities in southeast Iowa are looking for a man who falsely claimed to be a veteran. Investigators say Christopher Williams received more than 45-hundred dollars from a benefit motorcycle ride two years ago. In May, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office got a tip about a possible case of stolen valor. A follow-up investigation found that Williams said he was a military veteran but no records were found of him ever being a member of the armed forces. Williams was charged with second-degree fraudulent practice earlier this month. A warrant has been issued for the Mount Pleasant man’s arrest.
KCRG.com

Motorcycle rider killed in northeast Iowa crash

Show You Care: Two Iowa City women hope to help alcoholics with new facility. KCRG-TV9's Brian Tabick spoke to the women about what they still need to make this dream a reality, in tonight's Show You Care Spotlight. Local Hy-Vees raising money for Univ. of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.
IOWA CITY, IA

