Farm to Table Event Scheduled in Mt. Pleasant

At the July 19th Washington City Council meeting, the council approved a joint bid of $3.6 million from Hills Bank and UMB Bank for general obligation loan notes. The funds received from these bids could be used to fund major infrastructure projects or other long-term projects. Washington Mayor Jaron Rosien talks about what makes this type of bond spending unique. “You’re looking at bigger projects that last for a longer number of years. For example, if you waited long enough to save up for a new water treatment plant, you’d never have it by the time you needed it, so bond spending is used for the big picture, long-term projects, and investments.”

WASHINGTON, IA ・ 4 HOURS AGO