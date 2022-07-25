Farm to Table Event Scheduled in Mt. Pleasant

Once again this summer KCII is going to look back at some of the best sports memories of the past year with our top 10 countdown starting on Monday. During our sports page for two weeks we will countdown the best sports stories from the 2021-22 academic year for Washington, Mid-Prairie, Hillcrest Academy, and the rest of our area schools that include Highland, Columbus Community, Lone Tree, Winfield-Mt. Union, WACO, Sigourney, and Keota. This look back includes notable team accomplishments, individual accolades, and feel good stories throughout the year.
