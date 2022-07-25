ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, IA

New Washington Hospice building to Host Alive After Five

By Jerry Edwards
kciiradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington County Hospice will be celebrating the opening of its new building on August 9th with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Washington...

City of Washington Draws in Funding from Outside of Iowa

At the July 19th Washington City Council meeting, the council approved a joint bid of $3.6 million from Hills Bank and UMB Bank for general obligation loan notes. The funds received from these bids could be used to fund major infrastructure projects or other long-term projects. Washington Mayor Jaron Rosien talks about what makes this type of bond spending unique. “You’re looking at bigger projects that last for a longer number of years. For example, if you waited long enough to save up for a new water treatment plant, you’d never have it by the time you needed it, so bond spending is used for the big picture, long-term projects, and investments.”
WASHINGTON, IA
Executive Director of Main Street Washington Stepping Down

Sarah Grunewaldt, the Executive Director of Main Street Washington, will be stepping down after spending nearly a decade at the helm. During Grunewaldt’s tenure as Executive Director, more than $1.1 million was sourced for grant funding for building projects which turned into over $12.5 million of reinvestments into downtown Washington since 2014.
WASHINGTON, IA
Washington County Queen Preparing for the State Fair

Katie Leichty of Wayland was named Washington County Fair Queen last Sunday at the Washington Community Center. As queen, she will represent Washington County at the 2022 Iowa State Fair. The Washington County Queen contest was Leichty’s first, but she tells KCII she is ready to move on to the state competition.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Washington County Hospital and Clinics Board of Trustees Preview

The Washington County Hospital and Clinics Board of Trustees will meet in regular session on August 2nd at 4 pm. The Board will review its monthly quality, patient experience, and financial reports. Towards the end of the meeting, a report by the CEO will be discussed before the meeting moves into a closed session to address the compliance report, undergo peer review, and hold a strategic planning meeting.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Henry County Habitat for Humanity Building 29th Home

The Henry County Habitat for Humanity will soon begin their 29th home build. The tentative build date is Saturday, August 6. Operations Manager of Henry County Habitat for Humanity Lisa Diener shares the importance of volunteers during the building process, “There’s probably over 2000 hours of volunteer time per house. There’s certain things that we do pay for; that would be the excavation, plumbing, electrical and cement. The rest of it is all volunteer.”
HENRY COUNTY, IA
Wine Walk with Henry County Conservation

The Henry County Conservation Department is offering a chance to enjoy the great outdoors on August 9, as you stroll through Oakland Mills on the park’s interior road. You will have the opportunity to sip some wine and browse local vendors, wineries and other businesses. Naturalist for the Henry...
HENRY COUNTY, IA
Planning and Zoning Commission to Meet

The Washington Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled to meet on August 9th at 6 pm in the Council Chambers at City Hall. This meeting will discuss the preliminary and possibly final plat for the Wiley Subdivision, among other possible additions and changes. There will be time for public discussion during the meeting, and the Commission will discuss and answer general questions that are brought before them. For more information about the meeting, contact the City of Washington.
WASHINGTON, IA
Louisa County Fair Celebrates 130th Year With Week of Fun

Since 1892, Columbus Junction has been an annual summer stop for those looking for family fun at the Louisa County Fair. The event, in it’s 130th year, continues this week through Saturday. Their theme this year is “Slow Down and Enjoy the Fair”. Highlights the rest of the week include Wednesday’s Bill Riley Talent Show, Thursday’s kids pedal pull, Farm Bureau Cook-off Contest and Impact Pro Wrestling, Friday’s presentation by Columbus State FFA champion Emma Humphreys, stock car races and fireworks, and Saturday’s demo derby along with various 4-H and FFA shows through the rest of the week.
LOUISA COUNTY, IA
Breaking News: Washington Declared an Iowa Great Place

The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs has released its list of new Iowa Great Places, and Washington was selected as one of the cities. Washington now joins a select group of cities that have collectively received more than $22 million in state support since the program started in 2005. In...
IOWA STATE
MidAmerican installs sixth and largest solar project in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — MidAmerican Energy has completed its 100-megawatt Holliday Creek solar array, the company’s largest of six inaugural solar projects that it began placing online starting in January. At its peak, the Webster County project’s 265,000 solar panels can generate enough electricity to...
IOWA STATE
A Cedar Rapids Area Restaurant is Totally Rebuilding After a Fire

Back on May 28th, we got word that Shuey's Restaurant & Lounge at 1158 Club Road NE in Cedar Rapids had suffered "substantial damage" because of an early morning fire. We don't know the full extent of the damage, but we do know that it was enough for the folks behind the restaurant to totally demolish the building and start fresh. The building was torn down on July 12th, and a post on the business's Facebook page read:
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Wanted Washington Man Arrested in Lee County

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested twenty-six-year-old Jamouri Shontez Hollingsworth of Washington for driving while his license was suspended or revoked. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office then contacted the Washington County Sheriff’s Office about an outstanding warrant Hollingsworth had in Washington County for failure to affix a drug tax stamp and possession of a controlled substance on certain properties.
LEE COUNTY, IA
What We Know About The Possible Pipeline In Eastern Iowa

The third pipeline proposed last January would stretch through eastern Iowa and would transport carbon dioxide from two ethanol plants to Illinois. The project would span 90 miles, through five counties. Lately, the pipeline has been getting more attention as the Iowa Utilities Board starts to look into the project....
IOWA STATE
No injuries reported in Burlington fire

The Burlington Fire Department was called to 2068 Highland Avenue in Burlington at about 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27 for a report of a house full of smoke. Firefighters arrived within five minutes and located a fire in a second floor bedroom. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the second-floor bedroom, but […]
BURLINGTON, IA
A New Ice Cream Shop is Opening Soon in Linn County

Residents of Central City will soon have a new place to stop for a sweet treat! Parlor on Main is getting set to open at 433 E Main Street later this summer!. Parlor on Main will offer a variety of ice cream treats, like root beer floats, slushies, soft serve and hard dipped ice cream, pies, cookies, and waffle sundaes, but they'll also serve other kinds of food! Smash burgers, chili dogs, chicken strips, wraps, and various appetizers are on the menu, as well. The business actually opened for a sneak peek on the 4th of July thanks to a one-day permit, and it was a huge success. The restaurant served up cups and cones of Ashby's ice cream to customers, and ended up selling out almost an hour before they planned to close. Tasha Rundall, the owner of Parlor on Main, said, "I think it will be a very good addition to our small community, and everyone seems to be excited to have us!"
LINN COUNTY, IA
House fire on Cedar Rapids southeast side

Crews were called to reports of a grease fire at 373 15th Street SE Monday afternoon. Iowa's News Now crews say three fire engines, one ambulance and on rescue unit were on scene. The fire department did not run any water lines but was venting smoke out of the home.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

