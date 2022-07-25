ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillipsburg, NJ

N.J.’s ‘foolish decision’ on microbrewery rules draws P’burg Town Council rebuke

By Glenn Epps
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhillipsburg’s Town Council agreed last week to oppose new state laws set by the New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Controls that regulate state breweries. Council on Tuesday approved a last-minute resolution submitted by Councilman Randy Piazza urging the removal of several conditions created by the control board that limit the...

LehighValleyLive.com

