N.J.’s ‘foolish decision’ on microbrewery rules draws P’burg Town Council rebuke

NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION Notice is hereby given that at the meeting of Northampton County Council held on July 21, 2022, commencing at 6:30 p.m., prevailing local time, in the County Council meeting room, room number 3116, third floor, Northampton County Government Center, 669 Washington Street, Easton, PA 18042, the County Council adopted the following ordinance, the contents of which are summarized below. The ordinance was signed by the County Executive on July 22, 2022 and it becomes effective as such on August 20, 2022. The full text of the ordinance, in final form, including any attachments and or exhibits if applicable, is available for public inspection in the Office of County Council, third floor, room number 3119, Northampton County Government Center, 669 Washington Street, Easton, Pennsylvania, 18042, on any business day, Monday through Friday (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. prevailing local time. The ordinance has also been posted on the Northampton County webpage www.northamptoncounty.org. -SUMMARY- TITLE: AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING A LEASE AGREEMENT FOR THE CONTINUED RENTAL OF TOWER SPACE BY THE COUNTY OF NORTHAMPTON AT 121 SITGREAVES STREET, EASTON, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA, FROM INDUSTRIAL COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT HEREBY ORDAINED AND ENACTED by Northampton County Council that it does hereby authorize Northampton County to enter into a lease agreement with Industrial Communications Company for the continued rental of the tele-communication tower located at 121 Sitgreaves Street, Easton, Northampton County, Pennsylvania, for five years, commencing July 1, 2022 and terminating on June 30, 2027, in accordance with the terms of the lease agreement, attached hereto and made a part hereof as Exhibit "A". Voting for adoption of the ordinance were: John A. Brown, John Cusick, Thomas A. Giovanni, Ronald R. Heckman, Lori Vargo Heffner, Kevin Lott, Kerry L. Myers, and Tara M. Zrinski. Absent was John P. Goffredo. Linda M. Zembo Clerk to Council.

