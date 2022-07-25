Another weekend of shootings reported across North Texas communities

One killed, three wounded by gunfire near Bachman Lake

﻿One man is dead and three others are in the hospital following gunfire at a Dallas party yesterday.

Dallas Police learned there was a fight at the party at a home on Cortez Avenue near Marsh Lane, a little north of Love Field. The fight spilled out into an alley and that's when someone pulled a pistol and opened fire.

One man was killed at the scene. Two of the others are in stable condition and one is listed as critical. Police have not said if the killer is in custody.

Child wounded in Balch Springs road rage attack

A child is in the hospital while police in Balch Springs look for the gunman who shot him.

Police got the call late Sunday afternoon saying a man had opened fire on another car in what investigators are calling a road rage attack on I-20 near Seagoville Road. The wounded 8-year-old boy was rushed to Children's Hospital where he's listed in stable condition. Two other children have what are described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The only description police have for the driver is that he's a thin Hispanic man with a goatee who was wearing an orange shirt. The passenger is a heavyset Hispanic man. It's not clear which of them was the shooter. Police don't know what kind of car it was except to say it was a dark color.

Man dies, three others are wounded in Fort Worth shooting

﻿Fort Worth police are looking for the killer who gunned down a man yesterday and put three other people in the hospital.

Police first found a man and a woman wounded on South Riverside near Lancaster Avenue. They were both rushed to the ER where the man died. The woman's wounds are not believed to be life-threatening.

Around the same time two other people were taken to the hospital by private vehicle. It appears they, too, will survive. Police are not saying why the victims were shot nor who did it.

