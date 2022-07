A mobile home and storage building caught on fire Tuesday morning on Bowman Drive in Gainesville. According to a press release from Hall County Fire Rescue, crews responded to the fire around 3:15 a.m. and began to put out the fire from the front of the home. One unit cut a hole in the left side of the mobile home to gain access to the inside. After the bulk of the fire was under control, crews were able to enter the home and conduct a primary search.

GAINESVILLE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO