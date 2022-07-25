ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida’s falling gas prices: Here’s what you’ll pay to fill up your tank on Monday

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
 3 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida gas prices have hit their lowest point in three months.

On Monday, the state average fell to $4.08 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas, according to AAA.

That’s a 17-cent drop from one week ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CCjkg_0gro9WGw00
AAA average gas prices Here are the average prices for gas in the U.S. and in Florida as of July 25, 2022, according to AAA. (AAA)

When compared to a month ago, the average price of a gallon of gas statewide has fallen 61 cents.

Florida’s record high landed at $4.89 on June 13.

The national average for a gallon of gas also continues to decline.

On Monday, the price dropped to $4.35 a gallon, down 17 cents from the previous week, AAA reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Io65O_0gro9WGw00
AAA Gas Prices AAA average gas prices as of July 25,2022 (AAA)

The auto giant said declines in the oil market and underwhelming demand have led to the price drop.

Some of the Sunshine State’s cheapest gas can be found here in Central Florida.

In Brevard County, regular unleaded averaged $3.88 per gallon.

If you’re on “empty” Monday and plan to fill up in that area, expect to spend about $58.

To check gas prices in your neighborhood, click here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ACLaM_0gro9WGw00
Gas Prices FILE - A motorist fills up the tank on a sedan, July 22, 2022, in Saratoga, Wyo. The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plunged 32 cents over the past two weeks to $4.54 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday, July 24, 2022 that the continued decline comes as crude oil costs also fall. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, file) (David Zalubowski)

©2022 Cox Media Group

