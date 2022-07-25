Florida’s falling gas prices: Here’s what you’ll pay to fill up your tank on Monday
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida gas prices have hit their lowest point in three months.
On Monday, the state average fell to $4.08 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas, according to AAA.
That’s a 17-cent drop from one week ago.
When compared to a month ago, the average price of a gallon of gas statewide has fallen 61 cents.
Florida’s record high landed at $4.89 on June 13.
The national average for a gallon of gas also continues to decline.
On Monday, the price dropped to $4.35 a gallon, down 17 cents from the previous week, AAA reported.
The auto giant said declines in the oil market and underwhelming demand have led to the price drop.
Some of the Sunshine State’s cheapest gas can be found here in Central Florida.
In Brevard County, regular unleaded averaged $3.88 per gallon.
If you’re on “empty” Monday and plan to fill up in that area, expect to spend about $58.
To check gas prices in your neighborhood, click here.
