SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 600,000 square-foot property at 800 South Wilbur Avenue sits vacant, with broken windows and lots of graffiti. “It is no surprise that not only is the building a blight, but also the activities that happen in that building are a burden for the safety for the people on the site illegally as well as the neighborhood and the community,” said Deputy Mayor Sharon Owens.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO