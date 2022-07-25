ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Falls, RI

Central Falls Post Office to renamed after women’s rights, anti-slavery activist

By Sam LaFrance, Natalie Noury
ABC6.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — The Central Falls Post Office has been renamed in honor of a local women’s rights and anti-slavery activist. The new name of the post...

www.abc6.com

ABC6.com

McKee to announced 33rd Governor’s Bay Day

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee is set to announce the 33rd annual Governor’s Bay Day Wednesday. Bay Day is slated for Sunday, where Rhode Islanders will be able to park at the beach, ride RIPTA’s beach bus service, and fish in saltwater all for free.
WARWICK, RI
Boston

Antisemitic meme posted by RI restaurant prompts major backlash

Atlantic Sports Bar and Restaurant in Tiverton shared a post comparing recent warm temperatures to Nazi concentration camps. A Rhode Island restaurant is facing massive backlash after an antisemitic meme was posted on social media. The post in question appeared Friday on the Facebook page of Atlantic Sports Bar and...
TIVERTON, RI
newbedfordguide.com

Gov. Baker announces $50 Million for housing in 16 communities, including New Bedford

Today, the Baker-Polito Administration announced nearly $50 million in direct funding and $89 million in state and federal housing tax credits to support the preservation and development of 1,474 total units across 26 projects. Awarded projects will provide 1,326 affordable units for individuals and families, including 384 units reserved for very low-income residents in 16 communities.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Local Jewish leader calls for better education amidst anti-Semitic meme

TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE)– An anti-Semitic meme posted Friday by the Atlantic Sports Bar in Tiverton has sparked an overflow of outrage across Southern New England. The meme shows a photograph of Anne Frank, with writing over it referencing the hot weather, saying, “It’s hotter than an oven out there… and I should know.”
TIVERTON, RI
thepublicsradio.org

The legacy of a Rhode Island manufacturing giant and its “unlikely” leader

Rhode Island lost a giant in the state’s manufacturing history when Henry “Hank” Sharpe Jr. passed away earlier this month. The Rhode Island philanthropist passed away July 1 at 99 years old. Sharpe was a longtime president of Brown & Sharpe Manufacturing Co., a giant in American manufacturing history and at one time one of the largest employers in the state. Ged Carbone is the author of the 2017 book, Brown & Sharpe and the Measure of American Industry. He sat down to speak with our afternoon host Dave Fallon about the legacy of Hank Sharpe and the company he led for over 30 years.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

What do water ‘restrictions’ mean? How do officials decide to call for them?

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – With drought conditions lingering in Rhode Island– many towns and cities are asking their residents to restrict water usage when they can. Four of the five counties in Rhode Island right now are fully experiencing moderate drought. A small portion of Washington County is ‘abnormally dry’, a step below a moderate drought.
PROVIDENCE, RI
NECN

Rhode Island Restaurant Facing Backlash for Posting Anti-Semitic Meme

A Rhode Island restaurant is facing some serious backlash after posting an anti-Semitic meme to its Facebook page on Friday. The meme, posted to Atlantic Sports Bar and Restaurant's Facebook page, included an image of Anne Frank and a reference to Friday's hot weather, comparing it to the infamous cremation ovens in German concentration camps.
ABC6.com

Rhode Island ticket wins $30K in Mega Millions draw

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — After there were no winners in last nights drawing, the Mega Millions has now turned into the Mega Billions. However, someone wasn’t left empty handed. A Rhode Island ticket won $30,000 in last nights drawing. The ticket matched four out of the five numbers, plus the Mega Ball number, which is an automatic $10,000.
rimonthly.com

This Mysterious Rock Formation in Narragansett is a Sign of Hope

When visitors to Camp Cronin Fishing Area in Narragansett first took note of the stones in the spring of 2020, Rhode Islanders were in need of an anchor, set adrift in the early months of a global pandemic and a national reckoning with racism that sent waves rippling across the landscape. Two years later, those storms have evolved and changed, but the stones remain, kept in place by the hands of visitors to the seaside retreat (or perhaps the original, anonymous artist). Rhode Island’s history with the anchor dates to 1647, when an assembly in Portsmouth declared it the official seal of the newly united colony. Seventeen years later, another assembly added the word “hope,” establishing the motto that remains today. Like the origins of the stones at Camp Cronin, the reason behind the anchor’s selection remains a mystery, one State Archivist Ashley Selima says offers Rhode Islanders a chance to form their own opinions. “It gives people the opportunity to really ruminate on what it could have meant to the forefathers of Rhode Island but also what it could mean today,” she says. Some speculate the word hope was added in reference to a biblical quote — “Hope we have as an anchor of the soul” — but Selima notes the colony’s founders were meticulous about separating church and state. Her own interpretation is more grounded. “Anchors are things that hold you in place, and hope is something that is supposed to lift you up,” she says. “If you put those two things together, it brings you onto land and can bring you to a place of home.”
NARRAGANSETT, RI
ABC6.com

Tiverton restaurant issues apology after posting anti-Semitic meme

TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A Tiverton restaurant has issued an apology after anti-Semitic was posted on their Facebook page. Atlantic Sports Bar and Restaurant issued the apology following a post shared over the weekend that featured a meme of Anne Frank making reference to the hot weather in an insensitive manner.
TIVERTON, RI
nbcboston.com

Tense Scene as Leader of Neo-Nazi Group Appears in Boston Court

It was a tense scene Monday morning as the leader of a New England-based neo-Nazi group appeared in court on charges connected to a demonstration outside a drag queen story hour held in Boston over the weekend. Chris Hood, 23, of Pepperell, was arraigned in West Roxbury District Court on...
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Topgolf tees off construction of new location in Cranston

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The long wait for Topgolf to begin construction in Cranston is about to end. Developers will officially broke ground for the new location at Sockanosset Cross Road Wednesday. Gov. Dan McKee and Mayor Ken Hopkins joined developers and Topgolf at the 10 a.m. ceremony. “The...
CRANSTON, RI

