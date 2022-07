Darius Leonard has become one of the biggest names in football with his stellar play since the Indianapolis Colts drafted him in 2018. Part of that name, however, is no more. Leonard told reporters on Tuesday that he will go by “Shaquille” from now on. That is the star linebacker’s middle name and what his family calls him. He said he never wanted to correct anyone because Randy Moss advised him as a rookie to “keep your mouth closed.”

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO