25 Chances: FAMU Football keyed on filling positions, adaptation in fall training camp

By Gerald Thomas III, Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago
Summer break's over for Florida A&M football.

The team reports for fall camp Wednesday, followed by the first practice Friday in preparation for the 2022 season.

Coach Willie Simmons has high expectations as his players set the framework in voluntary summer workouts.

"The expectation is excellence -- that's our motto," he said. "We approach everyday with the pursuit of perfection.

"We work hard to pay attention to details, do the little things, and doing what it takes to be a close football team and individual players. Our guys have worked extremely hard in the offseason. The job that coach (Cole) Forney has done with those guys with transforming their bodies and getting them prepared is nothing short of amazing.

"We're excited about training camp. It can't get here fast enough."

The Rattlers will have an acclimatization period of five days before they put on full pads.

The Rattlers go to Birmingham: 3 takeaways from FAMU football at SWAC Media Day

The Fridge: FAMU football becomes first HBCU with coolant trailer at practice facility

Who's taking snaps?

Two weeks ahead of training camp, Simmons provided an update for the Rattlers' quarterback situation. He refrained from naming a starter but added that it would be hard to for another quarterback to unseat returnee Rasean McKay.

McKay experienced early struggles in the Orange Blossom Classic before earning his starting job back following the Fort Valley game a season ago.

Training camp will be the tell-all for if the senior quarterback and Godby alumnus runs out on the field with the first offense come Aug. 27 at North Carolina.

"Every position is open," Simmons said. "It sounds like coaches' speak but our job is to find the 11 best guys in all three phases in 25 practices.

"If it was solidified, we wouldn't need training camp -- we'd name starters after spring ball. We still opportunities to prepare us for that first showdown against North Carolina.

"Everybody understands that they're judged daily in every single thing they do. The guys who consistently show us that they can do is what's needed, those will be the ones who take the field and quarterback's no different."

Quarterbacks: Cameron Sapp, Junior Muratovic, Jeremy Moussa, Ja'Cory Jordan, Trey Fisher, Rasean McKay

Rich at Running Back

The Rattlers have no shortage of ball carriers.

However, they will be without former Rickards and Georgia State transfer Destin Coates, who tore his patella tendon in the Orange and Green Spring Game and will likely miss the season. He is expected to redshirt to maintain his final year of eligibility.

Terrell Jennings was second on the team in rushing behind the graduated Bishop Bonnett, scampering for 544 yards and five touchdowns. Jaylen McCloud followed with 257 yards and three touchdowns.

"We return a lot of yardage off of last year's team," Simmons said. "Terrell Jennings and Jaylen McCloud both played meaningful snaps for us last year for us and were very productive.

De'andre Francis will also return to team as a redshirt freshman on a roster that features seven running backs.

"He showed a ton of promise in his freshman year," Simmons said.

"We have a plethora of newcomers at the position. It's definitely going to be a packed room with a lot of talent and we're looking forward to seeing whether we play a feature back or are running back-by-committee."

Next Man Up

The Rattlers must replace All-American Markquese Bell, who is getting ready for a training camp with the Dallas Cowboys.

The safety spots will be positions of interest at training camp.

"You don't just replace a guy like Markquese Bell right away," Simmons said. "He's a generational-type talent and the Dallas Cowboys is seeing that everyday."

Lovie Jenkins has swapped his position from nickelback to free safety. The junior Louisville transfer tallied 40 tackles (three for loss) with an interception in 2021.

Former Florida High standout Javan Morgan also returns. He had 16 tackles with three interceptions (second on the team) last season.

"Lovie Jenkins has moved from nickelback to Markquese's position -- free safety," Simmons said. "Javan Morgan is manning the field safety position for us.

"The production that Markquese took with him may have to be replaced by more than one guy. That's just going to force Javan Morgan to take on more of a leadership role or force Lovie Jenkins to try to mirror what Markquese was able to do for us for the last two seasons. We're excited about those guys."

The Rattlers also have hybrid safety Jordan Moore, a junior transfer from Texas A&M and Lamar Mullins, a graduate transfer from Tulsa.

Coaching Carousel

Simmons has had a busy offseason restoring his staff.

Joseph Henry has returned to become the offensive coordinator and offensive line Coach after stints with LSU, Arkansas, and Missouri since leaving the Rattlers after Simmons' first season with the Rattlers in 2018.

Additions made also have been Chili Davis (special teams coordinator), Marcus Windham (running backs), and Devin Rispress (director of recruiting).

"Anytime you're successful, you run the risk of losing good coaches," Simmons said. "We had a few guys transition on -- Coach (Kenneth) Black, Coach (Ryan) Stanchek, and Coach (Shane) Tucker are all transitioning on to the NFL and FBS football.

"Being able to find quality guys to replace them is something that comes along with the territory. We've been blessed to bring guys such as Coach Henry back into the fold and Coach Windham and Chili Davis who come with a great level of experience and knowledge. Adding Coach Rispress has been a godsend."

The Rattlers have one more spot to fill after Co-Defensive Coordinator and Safeties coach Brandon Sharpe agreed to become the Defensive Analyst at Purdue.

"Bringing someone in to coach is high priority," Simmons said. "We're looking forward to seeing how our defense can progress after finishing top 10 nationally last year.

"We want to continue to go further. We've already identified some great candidates and we feel like we'll continue to bring in coaches who share our vision and philosophy of player development to get these guys to reach the highest level of productivity.

During camp, the Rattlers will have two scrimmages on Aug. 6 at Bragg Memorial Stadium and Aug. 13 in Gadsden County.

Gerald Thomas III covers FAMU athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@gannett.com or on Twitter @3peatgee.

