Springsteen fans upset over Ticketmaster verified fan system

By CBS New York Team
 3 days ago

Springsteen fans upset over Ticketmaster pricing 00:29

NEW YORK -- Springsteen fans are sounding off.

Those who registered for Ticketmaster's verified fan system got sticker shock last week when they tried to purchase tickets.

Some seats jumped more than $4,000 due to Ticketmaster's dynamic pricing system.

However, Ticketmaster is trying to defend itself, showing 88% of tickets were sold at face value.

Later this week, tickets go on sale for Madison Square Garden, UBS Arena and the Prudential Center.

The tour starts in February.

