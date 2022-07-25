ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Pattern change this week; higher humidity and afternoon storm chances

By Sydney Welch
WSET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Temperatures won't be quite as hot this week, but higher humidity will have the weather feeling near 100 degrees. The...

wset.com

WSET

'It scared me:' Storm causes damage at Campbell County home

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — After a storm rolled through the Lynchburg area, at least one family is dealing with the aftermath. The storm caused damage to Michelle Cabell's home in Trent's Landing off Waterlick Road. She said when the storm started to pick up she looked out the...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke awarded ‘Most Affordable City on East Coast’

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke has been named the most affordable city on the east coast with the highest quality of living. GoBankingRates, a personal finance website, drew data from different east coast cities. Roanoke’s data showed it has the lowest cost of living per month with the highest livability....
ROANOKE, VA
Lynchburg, VA
wfxrtv.com

‘Floatilla’ down the Roanoke River for a good cause

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — On Saturday, the Roanoke River was alive with flamingos, llamas, doughnuts, and unicorns as dozens of people escaped the heat for a “Floatilla to Starr Hill-a!”. The “Floatilla” started at Roanoke Mountain Adventures and ended at Starr Hill Brewery, which sold beers for a...
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Radford, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 12:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: City of Radford; Craig; Floyd; Franklin; Giles; Montgomery; Pulaski; Roanoke The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Roanoke County in west central Virginia Central Pulaski County in southwestern Virginia Central Giles County in southwestern Virginia Southwestern Craig County in southwestern Virginia The City of Radford in southwestern Virginia Northern Floyd County in southwestern Virginia West central Franklin County in west central Virginia Montgomery County in southwestern Virginia * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 1254 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Poplar Hill, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Blacksburg Christiansburg Radford Pulaski Dublin Pembroke and Newport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CRAIG COUNTY, VA
WSET

PHOTOS: Woodpecker rescued by wildlife center

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke shared photos of a woodpecker it rescued after the bird was found injured on the roadside. Someone found a Northern Flicker on the side of the road and delivered it to the SVWC. Staff members x-rayed the bird,...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Lynchburg’s Downstream Swinging Bridge closed for construction

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Construction is underway on Lynchburg’s Downstream Swinging Bridge and nearby trail access points are closed. On Monday, the Lynchburg Parks and Recreation Department announced that Athens Building Construction began construction on the Downstream Swinging Bridge that connects Lower Creekside Trail to Beaver Trail. The release...
LYNCHBURG, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Accomack, Albemarle, Amherst, Appomattox, Arlington, Augusta by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Accomack; Albemarle; Amherst; Appomattox; Arlington; Augusta; Bedford; Botetourt; Buckingham; Campbell; Caroline; City of Alexandria; City of Buena Vista; City of Charlottesville; City of Fairfax; City of Falls Church; City of Fredericksburg; City of Harrisonburg; City of Lexington; City of Lynchburg; City of Manassas; City of Manassas Park; City of Roanoke; City of Salem; City of Staunton; City of Waynesboro; Clarke; Culpeper; Cumberland; Essex; Fairfax; Fauquier; Fluvanna; Franklin; Goochland; Greene; Hanover; King George; King William; King and Queen; Lancaster; Loudoun; Louisa; Madison; Middlesex; Nelson; Northumberland; Orange; Page; Powhatan; Prince William; Rappahannock; Richmond; Roanoke; Rockbridge; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Spotsylvania; Stafford; Warren; Westmoreland SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 503 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VA . VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ACCOMACK ALBEMARLE AMHERST APPOMATTOX ARLINGTON AUGUSTA BEDFORD BOTETOURT BUCKINGHAM CAMPBELL CAROLINE CLARKE CULPEPER CUMBERLAND ESSEX FAIRFAX FAUQUIER FLUVANNA FRANKLIN GOOCHLAND GREENE HANOVER KING AND QUEEN KING GEORGE KING WILLIAM LANCASTER LOUDOUN LOUISA MADISON MIDDLESEX NELSON NORTHUMBERLAND ORANGE PAGE POWHATAN PRINCE WILLIAM RAPPAHANNOCK RICHMOND ROANOKE ROCKBRIDGE ROCKINGHAM SHENANDOAH SPOTSYLVANIA STAFFORD WARREN WESTMORELAND VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE ALEXANDRIA BUENA VISTA CHARLOTTESVILLE FAIRFAX FALLS CHURCH FREDERICKSBURG HARRISONBURG LEXINGTON LYNCHBURG MANASSAS MANASSAS PARK ROANOKE SALEM STAUNTON WAYNESBORO
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
WSET

Pump Track at Peaks View

Don't pump the brakes on this story! The brand-new Pump Track out at Peaks View Park is ready for all ages to feel the wind in your hair while racing around the specialty track created by GLOC and Lynchburg Parks and Rec.
LYNCHBURG, VA
courier-record.com

HEAVY DAMAGES ON BIBLE ROAD

One motorist was Med-Flighted and another escaped injury after a two-vehicle crash Friday morning on Bible Road near Crewe. The crash occurred at 6:45 a.m. at the intersection of Bible & McCune Roads. According to State Police, Randy Lee Powell, 44, of Middlesex, was driving west on McCune in a...
CREWE, VA
wfirnews.com

Fatal Crash in Franklin County this morning

Inia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Tuesday (today) at 8:00 a.m. on Truman Hill Road, just north of Route 116 in Franklin County. A 2016 Jeep Cherokee was traveling north on Truman Hill Road, when the Jeep crossed the center-line and struck a 1994 Dodge 3500 truck pulling a trailer. The driver of the Jeep was identified as Dana Walker Whitlow, 49, of Hardy. She was wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene. The Dodge was driven by Zachary L. Harlow, 27, of Hardy. Harlow was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured. The Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team was called to assist with the crash. No charges are pending.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
rewind1051.com

Pair of COVID deaths reported in the valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. – Virginia processed just four COVID related deaths Tuesday, but half of them were in the WSVA listening area. The Virginia Department of Health reported fatal cases of the virus in Staunton and Waynesboro. There were also a pair of new COVID related hospitalizations in the valley.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Model kit shop in Staunton is largest in Virginia

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A new face and name have taken over the model plane shop in downtown Staunton. Along West Beverly Street you can find “Frontline Model Kits and Hobbies” and inside you’ll find the store walls and shelves lined with model kits. Christian Vames has...
STAUNTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

7@four: Jump into murder mystery event

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Get a clue this weekend at Big Lick Brewing Company. Jump Into Mystery is bringing a murder mystery event Sunday, July 31 that will call for participants to play a character, solve clues and interrogate suspects. Additional details can be found and tickets can be bought...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Bible found intact inside vehicle destroyed by fire in Rustburg

RUSTBURG, Va. – Some might call this a miracle. On Monday, the Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department posted about a vehicle fire their crews were assisting with on Route 29. The post said that units arrived to find a Chevrolet Equinox engulfed in flames and helped to successfully out the fire.
RUSTBURG, VA

