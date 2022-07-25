ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

75th Annual FFA Shows to be held at Minnesota State Fair

myalbertlea.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlans are in place to celebrate the 75th Annual FFA Shows at the Minnesota State Fair!. The celebration will take place Labor Day weekend, during the FFA encampment. Friday, September 2nd at 7:00 pm. – Kickoff for 75 years of FFA at Minnesota State Fair program to be held at Judson...

www.myalbertlea.com

Comments / 0

Related
96.7 The River

Cheers! This Small Town Minnesota Bar Was Just Featured By You Betcha!

If you are a fan of the social media entertainment group at You Betcha, you know that they have been scouring the Midwest for some of the best small-town bars. One small town bar to be featured, yesterday actually, is the Sportsman's Bar in Clitherall, located in Otter Tail County. The gang over at YB! went absolutely 'nuts' for the bar and their annual testicle festival.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Teens fight the State for benefits—and win

High school students who are employed in Minnesota now can qualify for unemployment insurance benefits thanks to their activist peers. The Minnesota Court of Appeals reversed an unemployment law judge’s ruling and ruled in favor of Youthprise, a local nonprofit youth advocacy organization. The ruling allows high school students who were laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic to be eligible to receive federal pandemic unemployment assistance.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ffa#Minnesota State Fair#Swine Barn#Ffa Shows#Legacy Ffa Chapters#Minnesota Ffa
Northland FAN 106.5

Minnesota Corn Maze Features Pennywise, Jason, Chucky, and More

The World's Largest Corn Maze in Minnesota is going with a terrifyingly terrific theme this year, Halloween Villains. Five of the most recognizable, and deadly horror icons are carved into 110 acres of corn at Stoney Brook Farms to make over 30 miles of paths through the World's Largest Corn Maze located in St George Township, which is just east of St. Cloud, and about a 2-hour drive from Duluth.
DULUTH, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota tribe ends blood requirement for members

DULUTH, Minn — The Minnesota Chippewa Tribe has voted to remove a decades-old requirement that members have a minimum of 25% Chippewa blood. Officials say 65% of voters on an advisory referendum say the blood quantum requirement should be removed from membership in the six-reservation tribe. The referendum is a guide for tribal leaders who will now decide whether to ask voters to amend the tribe's constitution.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

How Minnesota schools are prepping for worst-case scenarios

MINNEAPOLIS -- It may be summer break for Minnesota students, but there are people across the state working right now to keep them safe during the school year.The Minnesota School Safety Center is a team of five people that travels around the state to help schools assess their risks and strengthen their plans with best practices from around the state and around the country.  Randy Johnson is the team's director."Much involvement needs to be done by the parents as far as understanding what's going on and what are the expectations of parents when they do have a situation like that," Johnson said. "But more importantly, what do we do on the front end before that type of incident does occur? Are we communicating when we have concerns about an individual, about a situation, about behaviors, about language, about things that are on social media?"Johnson says parents with concerns about school safety should start by reaching out their local school.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

3 southern Minnesota hospitals recognized by U.S. News & World Report

New Ulm Medical Center recognized for first time by U.S. News & World Report. The New Ulm Medical Center was recognized for its high-performing grade in hip fracture. U.S. News & World Report recognizes Mayo Clinic Health System’s Mankato, New Prague hospitals. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Mayo Clinic...
NEW ULM, MN
AG Week

So far, so good, for northwest Minnesota spring wheat crop

CROOKSTON, Minn. — The northwest Minnesota spring wheat crop in late July looked like it would produce at least average yields, and some fields could even be bin busters, said a crops watcher based in Fisher, Minnesota. “There’s a lot of good looking wheat this year,” said Noel Anderson,...
CROOKSTON, MN
WJON

Former Minnesota Viking Name Removed From Menus

Former Minnesota Viking and lieutenant governor candidate Matt Birk is the center of attention in the Twin Cities due to some recent comments that are putting him in the middle of political wars that have caused some famous area restaurants to take his namesake burger off of their menus, while others are adding his name to the menu list.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Mega Millions in Minnesota: How to play, where to buy and what you could win

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Mega Millions jackpot is now estimated at more than a billion dollars, so if you haven't already been playing, now may be the time to buy a ticket.The Mega Millions works like this: At any lottery retailer, you can ask for a "quick pick" -- pre-selected numbers -- or choose your own. If you decide to choose your own, you'll pick five numbers between one and 70 and one Mega Ball number between one and 25.If you match all five numbers and the Mega Ball, you win the jackpot, currently estimated at $1.02 billion. Your odds of doing...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota will start winnowing pile of pandemic 'hero pay' applications

The window for pandemic frontline workers to seek cash from Minnesota's hero pay program closed Friday, and officials will soon start winnowing the vast list of applicants. The state received nearly 1.1 million applications as of Wednesday. Minnesotans had until Friday afternoon to submit their requests, and a Department of Labor and Industry spokesperson expected application submissions to climb in the final days.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Aftermath of spring flooding in Minnesota’s Arrowhead

We were in utter disbelief as we stood at the end of a portage during a Boundary Waters canoe trip last summer. We had traveled through this area several years earlier and knew it was challenging. But as we stood there, we had no idea how we were going to get our gear and canoe through the mud and muck and into the distant water. After close to an hour, scrapes on the canoe, mud-covered legs, and some fiery words, we were finally back on the water. “This is bad,” I told my husband. “We’re going to need a really snowy winter and a wet spring.” And although it was the winter many hoped for, few of us imagined the spring flood that followed.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Restaurants get political with Matt Birk burger issue

The Matt Birk Burger: a topic of high political tension in Minnesota. After two St. Paul restaurants recently took the former Minnesota Vikings player and lieutenant governor candidate's burger off their menus due to his comments on abortion and women in careers, a West St. Paul restaurant is adding the item to their menus next month.
SAINT PAUL, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Who Are The Largest Employers Here in Minnesota?

When it comes to employers in the state of Minnesota, the organization that tops the list is one that is pretty familiar to those of us in southeast Minnesota. The Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal conducts a survey each spring that seeks to find out just how many Minnesotans are employed by the various companies, organizations and businesses here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy