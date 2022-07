West Virginia deputies chase man through two counties

Jerry Mitchell was arrested on Thursday after an alleged police pursuit through two Southern West Virginia counties. (Photo courtesy of the Boone County Sheriff’s… Read More

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — On Thursday, a vehicle pursuit led officers through Boone County and into Kanawha County.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle committing multiple violations. The driver of the vehicle allegedly fled through Boone County and into Kanawha County.

Deputies eventually caught up with the alleged driver, Jerry Mitchell, 41, of Comfort, and arrested him. Mitchell was charged with felony fleeing, possession of a stolen vehicle, and receiving or transferring stolen property, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

This investigation is ongoing and more charges may be pressed.

The Sheriff’s Office reminds that this situation is “merely an arrest and all parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.”