Jail inmate faces 2nd assault charge after 2nd alleged fight

NEW YORK -- David Jakubonis, the man accused of trying to attack Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican nominee for New York governor, was arrested Saturday on a federal assault charge.Jakubonis, 43, has been charged with assaulting a member of Congress using a dangerous weapon. It carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.Friday, Jakubonis was arraigned on a separate state charge and released without bail.Jakubonis was seen trying to swing a sharp instrument at Zeldin's neck at a rally near Rochester on Thursday.Zeldin was not hurt.Jakubonis is being held pending his next hearing on July 27.
Comments / 0