ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lawrence County, NY

Jail inmate faces 2nd assault charge after 2nd alleged fight

By 7 News Staff
wwnytv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANTON, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County jail inmate was charged with...

www.wwnytv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘Night of terror’: Women raped, groped after Indiana jailer sold access to their housing for $1,000, lawsuits claim

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) – Eight more women have filed a civil rights lawsuit against an Indiana sheriff, a former jailer and other unknown jail officers. The women claim the former Clark County jail officer, David Lowe, sold his jail key to male inmates for $1,000, giving them access to a female holding area where the women were raped, assaulted and harassed.
CLARK COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Saint Lawrence County, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
County
Saint Lawrence County, NY
City
Canton, NY
WOWT

Iowa corrections report inmate missing from work release facility

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The Iowa Department of Corrections reported an inmate missing from work release Wednesday afternoon. It’s reported Zachary Russell White, 21, didn’t come back to the Council Bluffs Residential Correctional Facility Tuesday which is required. White is described as 5′7, 191 lbs, and transitioned...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
KISS 104.1

New York State Man Accused of Threatening Coworker With Nail Gun

We all know that one person at work. But imagine working with this guy?. A state man has been charged with second-degree reckless endangerment after authorities say he threatened another man while at work recently. Police have not divulged too many details as of yet, so we're not quite certain how this encounter escalated. Needless to say, this could make a lot of things very awkward at this place of employment.
cnyhomepage.com

St. Lawrence County inmate again charged with assault

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility inmate Joshua J. Jones was arrested for the second time on assault charges. According to the St. Lawrence Sheriff’s Department, Jone was found to be involved in a physical altercation that injured another inmate on July 13. Subsequently, Jones...
CANTON, NY
WCAX

Vermont police recover multiple suspected stolen bikes

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say they found multiple suspected stolen bikes at a home in Rutland City. Troopers say there are various makes and models of bikes. They’re asking people who had their bicycles stolen in Rutland County to contact them to see if their bike was one of those recovered.
RUTLAND, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#St Lawrence#Fight On#Violent Crime#Sheriff
CBS New York

Suspect facing federal charge in attempted assault on Zeldin

NEW YORK -- David Jakubonis, the man accused of trying to attack Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican nominee for New York governor, was arrested Saturday on a federal assault charge.Jakubonis, 43, has been charged with assaulting a member of Congress using a dangerous weapon. It carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.Friday, Jakubonis was arraigned on a separate state charge and released without bail.Jakubonis was seen trying to swing a sharp instrument at Zeldin's neck at a rally near Rochester on Thursday.Zeldin was not hurt.Jakubonis is being held pending his next hearing on July 27.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
waynetimes.com

Arcadia man charged with Rape 1st

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest on Thursday (7/21) at 10:32 a.m. of a Town of Arcadia man following an investigation into a domestic incident that occurred in the Village of Newark. Deputies arrested Joseph H. Custer, age 40, of Route 88 in the Town of Arcadia...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

One hospitalized after Milo train derailment

MILO, N.Y. (WETM) – One man was taken to the hospital and the DEC responded to a fuel spill after a train derailment in the Town of Milo Monday morning, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Yates County Deputies, along with several other ambulance and fire departments, responded to the area just north of Severne Road […]
MILO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Woman Admits Stealing Money From Memorial Account

(Manchester, IA) — A 36-year-old Iowa woman will be sentenced in September for stealing money from a memorial account. Investigators say Tanya Coret of Mondamin took more than 21-thousand dollars from the fund set up for her husband, Travis Duggan’s son. Coret is accused of making multiple withdrawals from the account between March and the end of April 2021. She pleaded guilty to second-degree theft in Delaware County Court. The son died in March of 2021.
MANCHESTER, IA
WCAX

Vermont State Police investigate possible hate crime

ISLE LA MOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a possible hate crime in Isle La Motte Saturday morning. Police say after 1:00 a.m. fire crews were called to a home in Isle La Motte for reports of flags that were set on fire. The investigation reveals that...
ISLE LA MOTTE, VT
informnny.com

St. Lawrence County resident accused of manufacturing meth

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A person from Oswegatchie is facing felony charges after detectives and deputies worked together to conduct an investigation in St. Lawrence County. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, they executed a search warrant at 1206 County Route 4 in Oswegatchie which...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
sevendaysvt

Vermont Woman Accused of Using Bear Spray on Hunters

A bear hunter from Newbury says he got a face full of bear spray earlier this month after a Groton woman apparently took issue with his chosen pastime. Butch Spear, the former president of the Vermont Bearhound Association, told Seven Days that he and a couple of hunting buddies were driving near Groton State Forest with a pack of hounds in their pickup on July 10 when they were confronted by a foul-mouthed animal lover.
GROTON, VT
B98.5

Arrest Made In Killing Of Maine Teen

Earlier this week, we told you about the killing of a 14 year old girl from Mount Vernon. Brooke McLaughlin had been found deceased, by her mother, in the family home on Monday evening. Now, it appears an arrest has been made in the case. According to a press release...

Comments / 0

Community Policy