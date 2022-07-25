ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

4 Crucial Ways Social Security Benefits Will Change for Retirees In 2023

By Christy Bieber
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago
  • There are some annual changes built into the Social Security benefits program.
  • The age at which future retirees can claim their full benefits will also be later.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

In 2023, Social Security is going to look different. Changes won't happen because of any big legislative moves, but instead because some modifications are built right into the program itself and happen automatically.

So, what should seniors expect of their retirement benefits next year? Here are four big changes that should be on your radar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zQskh_0gro5WqQ00
Image source: Getty Images.

1. A generous COLA

Retirees receive periodic COLAs when they are on Social Security. COLA stands for Cost of Living Adjustment, and it's an increase in benefits meant to ensure seniors maintain their buying power even as inflation drives costs up.

Inflation has been surging this year, so retirees are likely to get a huge COLA. The 2023 benefits increase could be around 10.8%, so a senior receiving the average $1,661 benefit could get about $180 more in their monthly checks.

2. An increase in the wage base limit

Each year, workers pay Social Security taxes on income up to a certain limit, called the wage base limit. In 2022, the limit is $147,000. If you earn above this, no additional Social Security tax is owed, and no income above this threshold is counted when your benefits are ultimately calculated as a retiree.

The wage base limit is linked to the National Average Wage Index (NAWI), which is almost definitely going to increase. As a result, a larger amount of income is likely going to be subject to Social Security tax next year.

3. A later full retirement age

Retirees have a standard Social Security benefit based on average wages. This standard benefit is paid out only to those who get their first retirement benefit at a designated age called full retirement age (FRA).

FRA was 65 when the Social Security benefits program was first created, but it isn't that young any more. Thanks to amendments passed in 1983, FRA has been gradually getting older. And that will happen again next year.

For anyone born in 1956, FRA was 66 and four months. But for anyone born in 1957 or after, it's 66 and 6 months. For those born in 1958, it's 66 and 8 months, and retirees with a 1959 birthday will have to wait until they are 66 and 10 months old to be eligible for their standard benefit. Finally, anyone born in 1960 or after is going to have to wait until 67 to avoid seeing their checks reduced due to early filing.

This means people who are going to turn 66 next year have to wait a full two months longer than their peers did this year to get their standard benefit.

4. Higher thresholds for working while collecting benefits

Finally, retirees are currently subject to temporary forfeiture of their Social Security benefits if they earn too much money by working while collecting benefits. This rule applies only to people who are working before reaching their full retirement age.

The thresholds at which retirees start to have benefits withheld are adjusted periodically, and surging inflation and strong wage growth mean seniors will likely be able to earn more next year before they're affected by this rule.

Current and future retirees need to be aware of these pending changes so they can be prepared when making their retirement plans for 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?

Americans who apply for federal Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are required to meet an extended set of eligibility criteria to qualify, and one of those has to do with income. SNAP Investment: USDA Offers $5 Million Grant to Expand Online EBT Food Stamp Acceptance. See: Looking To Diversify In...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Benefits#Business Welfare#Retirement Income#Retirement Age#Retiree#Cola Retirees#Cost Of Living Adjustment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
GOBankingRates

Here’s How Much Cash You Should Keep at Home at All Times

Digital payment platforms like Venmo, PayPal and CashApp have changed the way we use and keep physical cash on hand. Most people rarely keep cash on their person, much less at home. However, there are always unexpected events that can lead to a necessity for having a bit of cash on hand, particularly emergencies ranging from catastrophic weather (hurricanes, wildfire), to power outages. If you can’t access your digital currency or your banking systems are down, having cash can allow you to get gas, food, and medicines with ease.
SMALL BUSINESS
moneytalksnews.com

Here’s the Average Social Security Benefit

Have you ever wondered what the “normal” Social Security amount might be?. How much you made in your 35 highest-earning years, the age at which you retire and your spouse’s work history are major factors in calculating your retirement benefit, as we explain in “7 Social Security Rules Everyone Should Know by Now.”
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Independent

Who is eligible for the cost of living payment and what time will it be paid?

Millions of Britons entitled to receive a one-off £650 grant from the government under former chancellor Rishi Sunak’s plans to address the spiralling cost of living crisis are set to receive their first instalment of the money in the coming days.The cash is being made available to recipients of means-tested state benefits, such as child tax credit, income-based jobseeker’s allowance, income-related employment and support allowance, income support, pension credit and universal credit.According to the Department for Work and Pensions, the first tranche of £326 will be paid into accounts between Thursday 14 July and Sunday 31, with up to...
INCOME TAX
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
204K+
Followers
100K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy