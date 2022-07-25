ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Minimum Wage Earners Have Lost More Than 27% of Their Buying Power Due to Inflation

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bQALh_0gro5CR800

Image source: Getty Images

At this point, most of us are well aware that inflation has been rampant this year. Consumers are now racking up higher credit card tabs to cover the cost of everything from gas to food to apparel. And it's hard to predict when living costs will start dropping to more manageable levels.

In June, the Consumer Price Index, which measures changes in the cost of consumer goods, rose 9.1% on an annual basis. That's the highest measure in roughly 40 years. And while it's causing workers across the board to lose buying power, it's dealing a particularly tough blow to those earning minimum wage.

A drastic loss in spending power

The federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour, a figure that hasn't budged since July of 2009. But because of the way inflation is soaring, those earning minimum wage today effectively earn 27.4% less than they would have back in the summer of '09.

Here's another way to look at it. In 1956, the federal minimum wage was $0.75, which is the equivalent of $7.19 in June of 2022 dollars. What that basically means is that those making the minimum wage have not gained buying power in 66 years.

An ongoing problem

Even before inflation started soaring, it was easy to argue that the federal minimum wage just isn't a reasonable income to live on -- at least not on a full-time basis. For those earning minimum wage at a side hustle but having access to a more generous full-time salary, it's a different story.

But the reality is that many people put in a 40-hour workweek and are limited to an hourly wage of $7.25. That amounts to just $290 a week, or $15,080 a year.

Meanwhile, the median American rent is more than $2,000 per month, according to Redfin. That means that workers earning minimum wage who rent an apartment at half that cost still spend the overwhelming majority of their income on housing alone.

Is there any relief for lower earners in sight?

President Biden had initially tried to implement a minimum wage hike in the course of giving out COVID-19 relief. But ultimately, that provision didn't make it into an official relief bill.

Some states and cities have taken action to address the minimum wage problem -- namely, by implementing their own minimum wage that's higher than $7.25 an hour. But that protection does not exist in some parts of the country.

There are also a number of well-known companies that have gone out and raised their own minimum wages. But that's not a choice that all employers have been forced to opt into.

What's especially frustrating about this glaring lack of a minimum wage increase is that so many other measures are pegged to inflation, yet the minimum wage isn't. Just look at Social Security. Beneficiaries are entitled to an annual cost-of-living adjustment that's specifically tied to inflation. That way, seniors on a fixed income don't lose buying power.

Why aren't minimum wage earners entitled to that same protection? It's a question lawmakers will hopefully do their best to address as living costs soar and more and more low-income workers continue to struggle.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until nearly 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick , which features a 0% intro APR until nearly 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Citigroup is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Maurie Backman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 7

Kim Stroschine
3d ago

LOL and yet those that voted for this puppet want to say the economy is the best its ever been. They seem to forget to take into consideration that the inflation is killing the economy. AND THEY ARE ALL SILENT!!!

Reply
4
Carolyn Starr
3d ago

there is a couple of bills lot of families is trying to pay. our minimum wage is under. we miss couple of payments of our other bills it needed to be paid. how many other families are facing the same thing?

Reply
3
George Fiallo
3d ago

But who are right as long as the millionaires keep making their money the rest don’t matter

Reply
6
Related
Markets Insider

An Amazon worker making $15.75 an hour took a second job and is still having trouble paying for gas, as a record number of Americans are working 70-hour weeks to deal with inflation

A record number of Americans hold two full-time jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. One Amazon worker took on a second job so he could afford the rising cost of gas. Inflation is making gas, groceries, and rent more expensive and driving people to look for more work.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy These 9 Items

Inflation, according to the consumer price index, rose 9.1% in June, compared to the same month a year ago. This pace is higher than in any month since November 1981. It threatens to drive the economy into recession, and there is no ready solution. (Also see, record inflation driving up prices for these 40 household […]
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Minimum Wages#Inflation#Buying Power
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Housing
FOXBusiness

Inflation may hit Social Security recipients twice

Scorching-hot inflation is inflicting financial pain on millions of U.S. households, but the rising price of everyday necessities has squeezed one group in particular: retirees living on a fixed income. Although Social Security recipients receive a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, that is indexed to inflation, the amount of benefits exempted...
INCOME TAX
Newsweek

Why Renters Should Be Paying Attention to U.S. Housing Market

Soaring mortgage rates, housing shortages and high prices have led to an unfavorable market for Americans looking to purchase a new home. But even renters who aren't currently in the market to buy may feel the impact of problems with home-buying affordability, because they could see spikes in their rent prices.
HOUSE RENT
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
204K+
Followers
100K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy