2 water breaks keep crews busy in New Middletown

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews worked on two waterline breaks in New Middletown Monday.

The first one happened on Middletown Road, near Kerrywood Drive.

The second happened at the corner of State Route 170 and Middletown Road.

Water caused some flooding of yards and spilled over into the street.

