Cleveland, OH

Ohio zoo welcomes baby rhino, asks public to help choose name

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A baby eastern black rhino was born earlier this month at an Ohio zoo.

According to WKYC-TV, the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced Friday that mom Kibibbi welcomed her third calf, a female, on July 9. The newborn is also Kibibbi’s second calf with partner Forrest, the zoo wrote in a news release.

The mother and daughter “are doing well and are bonding behind-the-scenes for the next few weeks,” read the release.

Now, the zoo is asking for the public’s help to choose a name for the new arrival. Patrons can vote for one of three options – Ali, which means supreme; Anika, meaning sweet; or Dalia, meaning gentle – by making a donation via the zoo’s website by midnight Aug. 5.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources considers eastern black rhinos critically endangered. Fewer than 600 mature individuals remain in the wild, but the population appears to be increasing, according to the organization’s website.

