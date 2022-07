Click here to read the full article. Bob Rafelson, a giant in the American independent film movement as a writer, director and producer, and later a co-creator of The Monkees television show, has died at 89 of natural causes at his Aspen, CO home. His death on Saturday was confirmed by his ex-wife, Gabrielle. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2021: A Photo Gallery Rafelson collaborated with Jack Nicholson on seven features including Five Easy Pieces (1970) and The King of Marvin Gardens (1972). He was an uncredited producer on Easy Rider. He was also instrumental in co-creating The Monkees, a television music group that was seen...

ASPEN, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO