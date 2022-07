Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. An out and back on the Shenipsit Trail ending with a steep section over the summit. The pace will be brisk and the distance will be around 5-6 miles depending on weather conditions. Bring a snack or lunch. Meet 9:15 for a prompt 9:30 start at the Soapstone Mt. Gulf Road parking lot. DIRECTIONS: take I-91 to exit 47E onto Rte. 190 (Hazard Ave.) after crossing Rte. 83 in Somers turn right at the yellow blinking light onto Gulf Road. Turn right at the brown sign into the Soapstone parking lot after a couple miles.

SOMERS, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO