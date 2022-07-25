ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farming Today with KRVN, July 25, 2022

By NTV News
NebraskaTV
 3 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a...

nebraska.tv

NebraskaTV

Money Matters: Best practices for back-to-school shopping

OMAHA, Neb. — It's hard to believe the summer is winding down for kids as they will be heading back to the classroom soon. Josh Planos with the Better Business Bureau has tips on best practices for back-to-school shopping. Shop your house. Research big ticket items. Request discounts.
OMAHA, NE
NebraskaTV

Nebraska announces two new football mini ticket plans

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Athletics has announced the launch of two new football mini plans for the upcoming season. The first plan is the “OU + 2 Mini Plan” and includes tickets to all three of Nebraska’s non-conference games against North Dakota, Georgia Southern and Oklahoma. The $270 ticket plan includes one ticket to the matchup against Oklahoma on Sept. 17, and two tickets to the Huskers’ home opener against North Dakota on Sept. 3 and the Sept. 10 matchup with Georgia Southern.
LINCOLN, NE
NebraskaTV

Local coaches set to patrol sidelines in 65th Nebraska Shrine Bowl

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Shrine Bowl Executive Board is proud to announce the coaching staff selections for the 65th annual Shrine Bowl of Nebraska. This year, to recognize the contributions of previous head coaches whose contributions have extended beyond the field and their past roles in the game, each team’s coaching staff will increase from six to twelve. The following Nebraska High School football coaches will represent the North and South teams respectively:
LINCOLN, NE
NebraskaTV

Fan Day returns to Memorial once more

LINCOLN, Neb. — Fan Day made its return to Memorial Stadium once more, with Husker Nation out in full tow to meet some of their favorites before the new practice season begins. With so many questions following last season's 3-9 record, NTV's Nicole Weaving asked the toughest questions to...
LINCOLN, NE
NebraskaTV

Prison staffer assaulted by inmate

TECUMSEH, Neb. — State prisons officials said a staffer was hurt after being attacked by an inmate. An inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution used his elbow to strike a worker in the face, injuring his nose and eye. The injured staffer was taken to an Omaha hospital...
TECUMSEH, NE
NebraskaTV

Big Red Rundown: Whipple taking the reins on offense

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — With Big Ten Media Days kicking off Tuesday, Scott Frost and a trio of Huskers had the opportunity to meet with the talking heads that will spend plenty of time breaking down their play this season. There was also discussion of who will break down Nebraska's...
LINCOLN, NE
NebraskaTV

Missouri man charged after Lincoln traffic stop find 1,100 pounds of marijuana

LINCOLN, Neb. — A Missouri man has been charged after more than 1,000 pounds of marijuana was found inside his vehicle during a traffic stop Tuesday near Lincoln. Daniel Cardinel Sr., 43, is charged in Lancaster County Court with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance without tax paid.
LINCOLN, NE
NebraskaTV

Non-con set for Hoiberg's Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. — Three road trips against power conference foes and a trip to Orlando highlight Nebraska’s 2022-23 non-conference schedule released Monday afternoon. The Huskers, under the direction of fourth-year head coach Fred Hoiberg, will be tested and could face as many as seven power conference teams in non-conference play. Under Hoiberg, NU’s schedule has ranked in the top 35 in each of the past two seasons, including sixth in 2020-21. “There is no doubt that this non-conference schedule will prepare us for the Big Ten slate,” Hoiberg said. “We are playing in a great field in Orlando, where we could potentially face three high-caliber teams in four days, as well as the Gavitt Games matchup at St. John’s and against Boston College in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. When you add the annual matchup against Creighton, as well as a matchup in Kansas City against Kansas State, there are plenty of opportunities to earn quality wins. Our team is excited for the challenge ahead.”
LINCOLN, NE
NebraskaTV

Red dominates in both NCA All-Star Basketball games

LINCOLN, Neb. — The first of three-straight days of Nebraska Coaches Association's All-Star competition saw both Red teams dominate the Blue teams in basketball. In the girls contest, Adams Central's Libby Trausch led all scorers with 14 points as Red defeated Blue 76-59. Red started to pull ahead in...
LINCOLN, NE

