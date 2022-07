LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Outside to start this Tuesday, it is warm with some light winds across the viewing area. Muggier conditions in eastern and southern areas with drier weather in western parts of Texoma. This will continue later on into the day, with heat advisories in effect across the eastern and southern halves of Texoma, with the rest of the counties out west under red flag warnings. Continue to practice not only heat safety, but fire safety as well. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest at 10-20 mph, with wind gusts as high as up to 30 mph. Mostly sunny skies with temperatures across Texoma once again hanging out within a couple degrees of 105°.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO