Police: Woman shoots husband at hotel, says he molested kids at her day care

BALTIMORE -- James Weems Jr., a retired Baltimore City police officer, appeared in a Washington, D.C., courtroom Wednesday and agreed he would not fight extradition back to Maryland where he will face child molestation charges stemming from his work at his wife's daycare center in Baltimore County. Police said Weems' wife, Shanteari, the owner of Lil Kidz Kastle daycare in Owings Mills, shot him last Thursday while they were at the Mandarin Oriental hotel in Washington during a confrontation about the abuse.Her attorney, Tony Garcia, spoke one-on-one with WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren Wednesday about the case. He said Shanteari Weems recently learned about...

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 19 HOURS AGO