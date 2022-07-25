ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Police: Woman shoots husband at hotel, says he molested kids at her day care

KRMG
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice: Woman shoots husband at hotel, says he molested...

www.krmg.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Day care owner accused of shooting husband acted in self-defense, attorney says

BALTIMORE -- James Weems Jr., a retired Baltimore City police officer, appeared in a Washington, D.C., courtroom Wednesday and agreed he would not fight extradition back to Maryland where he will face child molestation charges stemming from his work at his wife's daycare center in Baltimore County. Police said Weems' wife, Shanteari, the owner of Lil Kidz Kastle daycare in Owings Mills, shot him last Thursday while they were at the Mandarin Oriental hotel in Washington during a confrontation about the abuse.Her attorney, Tony Garcia, spoke one-on-one with WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren Wednesday about the case. He said Shanteari Weems recently learned about...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
People

Missing Mom Christina Powell Found Dead Inside Car in Mall Parking Lot Miles from Home: Police

Christina Powell, the Texas mom of two who was last seen on July 5, was found dead in her car on Saturday, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Powell, 39, was found in the front passenger seat of her 2020 Nissan Rogue by a security guard in the parking lot of the Huebner Oaks Center in San Antonio just before 7 p.m. Saturday, police told Fox News Digital.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy