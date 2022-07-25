ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Occasional showers and cool Monday

By Brad Anderson
1011now.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An upper level low pressure system will move across the central plains on Monday bringing clouds and occasional showers. The best chance of rain will be in southern and southeastern Nebraska. Most of the rain will decrease late...

www.1011now.com

1011now.com

Cooler and less humid Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another cold front has moved through Nebraska and this means cooler temperatures and not as humid Thursday afternoon. Friday and Saturday will be mainly dry, warm and not that humid. Small chance of a shower or thunderstorm late Saturday night and Sunday morning. Sunday will be warmer and more humid.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Thursday Forecast: Slightly cooler and drying out

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It wont be as warm Thursday as the day before, but rain chances will be lower and so will the humidity. Showers and thunderstorms remain possible Wednesday evening. Scattered severe thunderstorms may occur in western Nebraska as well. 60 mph wind gusts and golfball size hail are the primary concerns while a brief tornado cant be ruled out either. As we head into Thursday, there could be some persisting showers, but much of the day appears dry. Highs will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s making for a comfortable July afternoon.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Warm and not as humid with thunderstorms possible Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front has pushed across Nebraska and that means less humid conditions Wednesday afternoon. Another cold front will move through Nebraska late this afternoon and Wednesday night, which will trigger more scattered showers and thunderstorms. Thursday through Saturday, temperatures will be comfortable and it won’t be quite as humid.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Wednesday Forecast: A little warmer...a little less humid

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will continue to climb for one more day, however it wont be as sticky outside on Wednesday. Expect an average late July morning in the Capital City with a low of 67 on Wednesday. There could be some lingering precipitation in the morning, but chances should be isolated during the day before increasing again mainly in the evening. A few severe thunderstorms may fire up in the west with damaging winds and large hail Wednesday afternoon and evening. The tornado risk is low, but not zero. If the rain can hold off during the day, high temperatures should reach the mid to upper 80s statewide.
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln, NE
Nebraska State
1011now.com

Warmer with another chance of thunderstorms Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will be warmer Tuesday with a mix of clouds and sun. A cold front will move across Nebraska through out the day triggering scattered thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening. Warm temperatures will continue on Wednesday with another round of scattered thunderstorms late Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Tuesday Forecast: Warmer with another round of precipitation chances

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The next few days will be dominated by comfortable temperatures and the chance for precipitation. Temperatures will warm back up to the 80s but will still be below average for this time of year. The chance for rain and storms will remain in the forecast but it will not be an all out washout!
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Severe thunderstorm warnings hit central Nebraska

HASTINGS, Neb. -- Severe weather has returned to central Nebraska, with Custer and Sherman Counties under severe thunderstorm warnings until 6:15 p.m. CT. At 5:38 p.m. CT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mason City, approximately 24 miles southeast of Broken Bow, moving southeast at 35 mph. Golf ball-sized hail...
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Earthquake felt in southern Nebraska

Cases are on the rise in both the South Heartland and the Central District, and when looking at the bigger picture, health department directors are saying that if the trend continues, we’re in for yet another surge in cases this fall. Administrators from across the state are gathered in...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Ground quakes again in southern Nebraska

SUPERIOR, Neb. (KSNB) - The ground could be felt shaking again along the Nebraska-Kansas border as a second earthquake within a week’s time occurred Tuesday morning. The 3.6 magnitude quake occurred at 7:04 a.m. and was located approximately six miles WSW of Superior in north central Jewell County, Kansas. This is similar to the quake that was felt a little over a week ago as far as north as York, Nebraska.
SUPERIOR, NE
1011now.com

A look inside sniper training at downtown Omaha ballpark

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Anyone around the downtown ballpark Wednesday afternoon may have heard gunfire — lots of it. There’s no need to worry, though; it was all part of a training exercise. Police snipers from across the country are in Omaha this week for training. Eight snipers...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Reminisce on good times at Peony Park

OMAHA -- Anyone raised in Omaha up until the early 1990s more than likely spent some time at Peony Park and has some wonderful childhood memories of the place. Peony Park actually started out as a “Manhattan Gas” station and small restaurant called the “Peony Inn,” which Joe Malec Sr. built across the road from Carl Rosenfield’s peony gardens in 1919. In 1926, the park added a swimming pool, developed from a natural spring-fed lake.
OMAHA, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

Biden approves disaster declarations for Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — President Joe Biden has approved a request for a federal disaster declaration for a portion of Nebraska that suffered damage from severe storms and straight-line winds in May. The designation allows state, local and tribal governments and some private nonprofit organizations to access federal funding...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

State headed for another showdown over wages paid for law enforcement officers

LINCOLN, Neb. (Paul Hammel/Nebraska Examiner) – The state is headed for another battle over adequate pay for law enforcement officers. In September, the union that represents Nebraska State Troopers will begin bargaining with the state over a new labor contract, and they maintain that troopers’ salaries are lagging far behind the pay for police officers and county deputies in the state.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Shatel: Frost's strange stumble out of the gate is a perplexing start to Big Ten media days

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s not about a number. Scott Frost’s future as Nebraska football head coach hinges on a deeper dive going on inside Trev Alberts’ program evaluation. Alberts wants an elite college football program, one that coaches, plays and acts elite on a consistent basis. More wins than losses, yes, but with emphasis on coaches and players who care and want to fight for Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Indiana woman visits Rockwell painting of her family at UNL museum

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The UNL Chancellor’s Office arranged a special Sheldon Art Museum visit for Peggy Montarsi, a crop insurance adjuster from Indiana. She was passing through Lincoln for work when she decided to visit a Norman Rockwell painting. The painting holds a special place in her heart...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska ranks 30th in cost of living for elderly

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska has the 30th-highest cost of living for people over 65, according to a University of Massachusetts-Boston study. The study also found that nearly 50% of all senior citizens nationwide have a hard time paying for basic necessities. The current economic hardships in the country have exacerbated the problem.
LINCOLN, NE

