Lincoln, NE

Farming Today with KRVN, July 25, 2022

By NTV News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a...

Flight service expanded for Nebraska fans two times this fall

AXTELL, Neb. — United Airlines is making it easier for Nebraska fans to see Big Red in a road contest a couple of times this season. They've expanded their flight schedule to add a direct from Lincoln to Detroit ahead of the Nov. 12 match-up between the Cornhuskers and Wolverines.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska announces two new football mini ticket plans

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Athletics has announced the launch of two new football mini plans for the upcoming season. The first plan is the “OU + 2 Mini Plan” and includes tickets to all three of Nebraska’s non-conference games against North Dakota, Georgia Southern and Oklahoma. The $270 ticket plan includes one ticket to the matchup against Oklahoma on Sept. 17, and two tickets to the Huskers’ home opener against North Dakota on Sept. 3 and the Sept. 10 matchup with Georgia Southern.
LINCOLN, NE
Money Matters: Best practices for back-to-school shopping

OMAHA, Neb. — It's hard to believe the summer is winding down for kids as they will be heading back to the classroom soon. Josh Planos with the Better Business Bureau has tips on best practices for back-to-school shopping. Shop your house. Research big ticket items. Request discounts.
OMAHA, NE
Staff member seriously injured by inmate at Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility

OMAHA, Neb. — A staff member was seriously injured after an inmate at the Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility punched the staff member in the head multiple times. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), on July 25, the inmate refused multiple directives and tried to physically maneuver around the staff person. When the staff person attempted to restrain the inmate, the inmate punched the staff member in the head multiple times. Additional staff arrived to assist.
OMAHA, NE
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Fan Day returns to Memorial once more

LINCOLN, Neb. — Fan Day made its return to Memorial Stadium once more, with Husker Nation out in full tow to meet some of their favorites before the new practice season begins. With so many questions following last season's 3-9 record, NTV's Nicole Weaving asked the toughest questions to...
LINCOLN, NE
Prison staffer assaulted by inmate

TECUMSEH, Neb. — State prisons officials said a staffer was hurt after being attacked by an inmate. An inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution used his elbow to strike a worker in the face, injuring his nose and eye. The injured staffer was taken to an Omaha hospital...
TECUMSEH, NE
Missouri man charged after Lincoln traffic stop find 1,100 pounds of marijuana

LINCOLN, Neb. — A Missouri man has been charged after more than 1,000 pounds of marijuana was found inside his vehicle during a traffic stop Tuesday near Lincoln. Daniel Cardinel Sr., 43, is charged in Lancaster County Court with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance without tax paid.
LINCOLN, NE
Red dominates in both NCA All-Star Basketball games

LINCOLN, Neb. — The first of three-straight days of Nebraska Coaches Association's All-Star competition saw both Red teams dominate the Blue teams in basketball. In the girls contest, Adams Central's Libby Trausch led all scorers with 14 points as Red defeated Blue 76-59. Red started to pull ahead in...
LINCOLN, NE

