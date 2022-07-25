Farming Today with KRVN, July 25, 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Athletics has announced the launch of two new football mini plans for the upcoming season. The first plan is the “OU + 2 Mini Plan” and includes tickets to all three of Nebraska’s non-conference games against North Dakota, Georgia Southern and Oklahoma. The $270 ticket plan includes one ticket to the matchup against Oklahoma on Sept. 17, and two tickets to the Huskers’ home opener against North Dakota on Sept. 3 and the Sept. 10 matchup with Georgia Southern.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO