ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Making Ends Meet: Cost comparison of gas vs electric cars

First Coast News
First Coast News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Everyone wants to save a little bit more on gas as prices linger around $4 a gallon. Those with electric cars are sitting pretty in this economy. But how pretty?. Is electric worth it?. It’s shiny, new and can cost you up to 150,000! As...

www.firstcoastnews.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
creators.com

Buttigieg Wants to Mandate Electric Vehicles. He's Wrong

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, considered the most likely Democratic candidate for president in 2024 after Joe Biden in the latest Washington Post ranking, says the solution to high gas prices is getting "most Americans" to switch to electric vehicles — willingly or not. Buttigieg is issuing federal regulations to...
GAS PRICE
TheStreet

Musk Says One Thing Is Central to the Future of the Car

The connected car, the electric car, the autonomous car: The future of the automobile has often been publicly debated in these terms for several years now. Automakers have used this trio of concepts to describe the colossal investment challenges of the next decade. Elon Musk, who disrupted the automotive industry...
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

Former Tesla Employees To Develop Solution To EV Towing Range Anxiety

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, FL
Cars
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Traffic
Local
Florida Cars
SlashGear

GM Built 95,000 Vehicles It Can't Sell

Semiconductor shortages don't just affect the computing industry. While the latest NVIDIA cards or gaming consoles may be more difficult to find while semiconductors are less available, modern vehicles are also highly dependent on built-in computers that regulate everything from onboard GPS to anti-lock braking systems, making them a core element in the design of certain cars.
ECONOMY
Business Insider

'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut

7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
IRVING, TX
US News and World Report

Ford Plans to Cut up to 8,000 Jobs - Bloomberg News

(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co is preparing to cut up to 8,000 jobs in the coming weeks in a bid to reduce costs and intensify its focus on electric vehicles, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The cuts are expected in Ford's salaried workforce, as...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

GM Does Something That Tesla and Ford Haven't Tried Yet

Competition in the electric-vehicle market is intensifying and General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report, like other automakers, knows it well. The Detroit giant is convinced that the big winners will be those who not only offer a full portfolio of vehicles but who cater to all consumers, anticipate their tastes and above all offer them unique experiences.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Economy#Tessy
TheStreet

Musk and Tesla May Have a New Futuristic Vehicle

It is always difficult to know with Elon Musk if he is serious or if he is just having fun being provocative to see the reaction. Still, the most influential CEO in the world with more than 100.5 million followers on the social network Twitter knows how to surprise and above all knows how to make people talk.
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

America's Biggest Automakers Want Cars Without Steering Wheels On The Road

While critics debate the future of autonomous driving, the world's automakers are forging ahead with self-driving technology. General Motors and Ford are both looking to deploy up to 2,500 vehicles on public roads, all of which are not equipped with human controls like pedals and a steering wheel. This is according to Reuters, which reports that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has published the respective requests and opened them up for public comment.
CARS
teslarati.com

Tesla is close to opening its Superchargers to other EVs in the U.S.

Tesla is close to opening its Supercharger network to other electric vehicles, which could help accelerate electric vehicle adoption in the United States. A new report from the Wall Street Journal reports Tesla is applying for federal funding to expand its Supercharger network, which is the largest EV infrastructure in the world with over 35,000 chargers. In the United States, it is required to give access to other EVs for the funding, according to the report. This suggests that Tesla could be looking to open the Supercharger network to any EV brand in the U.S., a move that has been tested by the automaker in Europe through a pilot program.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Tesla
Lauren Fox

North Florida’s electric future

With a new federal infrastructure bill directing funds toward electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and various incentive programs for EVs, including an Environmental Protection Agency rebate program for electric school buses, it may seem the future of transportation is electric. Will this be the case in Clay County?
FLORIDA STATE
ESPN 690

JEA will not disconnect electricty or water due to delinquent payments, August 1 to September 18th

Jacksonville — JEA will will not disconnect electricty or water due to delinquent payments between August, 1 and September, 18. JEA will also waive newly accrued late fees. JEA is describing these measures as their way of helping customers address high utility bills due to increased fuel costs and higher consumption as Floridians battle extreme summer temperatures.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
insideevs.com

Tesla Megapacks Will Help Close Door On Hawaii's Final Coal Plant

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
HAWAII STATE
960 The Ref

Germany to reduce government incentives to buy electric cars

BERLIN — (AP) — The German government plans to reduce incentive payments for buyers of electric cars and end subsidies for buying plug-in hybrids at the end of this year. The government had announced shortly after taking office in December that, starting in 2023, it would only provide payments for electric vehicles that "demonstrably have a positive climate-protection effect.” It unveiled details of the new system late Tuesday.
CARS
The Associated Press

Autonomy to Scale Electric Vehicle Subscriptions Nationally; AutoNation to be Dealer of Record and Provide Services

SANTA MONICA, Calif. & FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022-- Autonomy, the nation’s largest electric vehicle subscription company, has partnered with AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN), America’s largest and most admired automotive retailer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005217/en/ The partnership will support Autonomy’s electric vehicle product expansion from the Tesla Model 3 into several automaker brands as well as its geographic expansion across the United States, leveraging AutoNation’s nationwide footprint. As Autonomy’s “Dealer of Record,” AutoNation will support Autonomy’s planned acquisition, over the next 12-18 months of up to 20,000 electric vehicles from automakers that produce the most sought-after electric vehicles. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
CNET

General Motors' New EV Education Site Features Live 1-on-1 Tours

General Motors announced this week that it's launching a new electric vehicle education portal called EV Live. The website will feature information about the various benefits of EV adoption and, most interestingly, pair users with live specialists who can answer their questions. GM's been rocking down to Electric Avenue for...
TECHNOLOGY
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy