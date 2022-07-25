Making Ends Meet: Cost comparison of gas vs electric cars

Tesla is close to opening its Supercharger network to other electric vehicles, which could help accelerate electric vehicle adoption in the United States. A new report from the Wall Street Journal reports Tesla is applying for federal funding to expand its Supercharger network, which is the largest EV infrastructure in the world with over 35,000 chargers. In the United States, it is required to give access to other EVs for the funding, according to the report. This suggests that Tesla could be looking to open the Supercharger network to any EV brand in the U.S., a move that has been tested by the automaker in Europe through a pilot program.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO