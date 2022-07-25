Traffic Flowing Again Following Crash In SW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — A woman died in an overnight crash in Oklahoma County. The crash happened on Northwest 150th Street and Traditions Boulevard, near Edmond. Oklahoma City police said a man was waiting at a stoplight to make a left turn when another vehicle hit his car. “Apparently, the...
Oklahoma City police are investigating after a car was hit by a train Wednesday night near Hefner Rd. and Western Ave. Oklahoma City police confirm that the car was occupied when it was hit. The man in the car was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
A man is in the hospital after crashing his motorcycle Wednesday in northwest Oklahoma City. Police were called to the scene around 1 a.m. near Northwest 39th Street and Lake Hefner Parkway. Police said no other vehicles were involved in the crash. Police have not yet identified the person involved.
A woman is dead after crash on the northwest side of the city on Tuesday night, according to Oklahoma City Police. According to OCPD, the woman was found at Northwest 150th Street, which is approximately a half mile west of Santa Fe and Western. The woman was transported to a...
Oklahoma City firefighters responded to an accident near North Coltrane Road and Northeast 115th Street. At least one person was trapped in their vehicle after it veered off the road, authorities said. The victim was rescued by firefighters. Their condition is not yet known. This is a developing story.
Oklahoma City traffic investigators are piecing together a tragic crash on Tuesday that involved an elderly woman. Police have identified the woman who died but said there were still questions about her death. Investigators are waiting on the state medical examiner’s results of 88-year-old Charlotte Johnson’s death to determine if...
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — A man in Midwest City is claiming to be without air conditioning since May. It is not a good time to be without air conditioning but that is the reality for a man in Midwest City. "We went and bought two portable air conditioners and...
Oklahoma City police have released the preliminary blood tests from the driver who crashed into Edmond police Sgt. C.J. Nelson last week. The blood tests for Jay Stephen Fite showed the presence of amphetimine and methamphetamine in his blood. More testing is still being performed and the case remains under...
EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office investigators are working to get to the bottom of a fight involving a large number of people at an indoor sports arena. The melee broke out at Score OKC, 18509 N Meridian Ave., at around 6 p.m. on July 16.
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department has released new details in the investigation into the death of an Edmond police officer. In a post on Facebook, OCPD said they were looking for a good Samaritan who initiated CPR on the fallen officer. Detectives believed he witnessed the crash and need to interview him.
OKLAHOMA CITY — A tree on fire sparked flames at an Oklahoma City home. Just after 3 a.m. Tuesday, a fire started at a home near Southwest 19th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. KOCO 5 was told everyone got out of the home and is safe. The building suffered significant...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Jamie Akerman was pronounced dead at the scene where she was struck by a driver. Fredia Reame, 48, was driving on State Highway 74, about 2 miles south of Maysville in Garvin County. Around 11:30 p.m. on July 23 Reame hit Akerman with her car...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was taken into custody following a disturbing incident at an Oklahoma City store. On July 26, Oklahoma City police were called to a store in southwest Oklahoma City regarding an incident with a child. When officers arrived on scene, they learned the case...
Oklahoma County district attorney David Prater said no law enforcement officers will be charged in the death of a suspect during an April pursuit. Prater made the announcement in a letter. Nine Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers and four Oklahoma City police officers shot and killed Charles Carswell III along the Turner Turnpike.
NEWCASTLE (KOKH) - A couple says they caught a man siphoning gas out of their 18 wheeler in Newcastle this weekend. On Saturday, they say they saw a man stealing gas out of their tank and approached him with cameras rolling. Angel Vargas and his wife say they caught a...
