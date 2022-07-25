ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Traffic Flowing Again Following Crash In SW OKC

By News 9
News On 6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTraffic is flowing again after a crash involving two vehicles...

KOCO

Overnight crash near Edmond kills 1

OKLAHOMA CITY — A woman died in an overnight crash in Oklahoma County. The crash happened on Northwest 150th Street and Traditions Boulevard, near Edmond. Oklahoma City police said a man was waiting at a stoplight to make a left turn when another vehicle hit his car. “Apparently, the...
EDMOND, OK
News On 6

Car Hit By Train Near Hefner & Western In OKC

Oklahoma City police are investigating after a car was hit by a train Wednesday night near Hefner Rd. and Western Ave. Oklahoma City police confirm that the car was occupied when it was hit. The man in the car was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Man Hospitalized After Motorcycle Crash In NW Oklahoma City

A man is in the hospital after crashing his motorcycle Wednesday in northwest Oklahoma City. Police were called to the scene around 1 a.m. near Northwest 39th Street and Lake Hefner Parkway. Police said no other vehicles were involved in the crash. Police have not yet identified the person involved.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Woman Dies After Crash In NW Oklahoma City

A woman is dead after crash on the northwest side of the city on Tuesday night, according to Oklahoma City Police. According to OCPD, the woman was found at Northwest 150th Street, which is approximately a half mile west of Santa Fe and Western. The woman was transported to a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

At Least 1 Injured In NE OKC Accident

Oklahoma City firefighters responded to an accident near North Coltrane Road and Northeast 115th Street. At least one person was trapped in their vehicle after it veered off the road, authorities said. The victim was rescued by firefighters. Their condition is not yet known. This is a developing story.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

OCPD release new details in death of Edmond police officer

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department has released new details in the investigation into the death of an Edmond police officer. In a post on Facebook, OCPD said they were looking for a good Samaritan who initiated CPR on the fallen officer. Detectives believed he witnessed the crash and need to interview him.
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Tree on fire sparks flame at Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY — A tree on fire sparked flames at an Oklahoma City home. Just after 3 a.m. Tuesday, a fire started at a home near Southwest 19th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. KOCO 5 was told everyone got out of the home and is safe. The building suffered significant...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Pedestrian standing in highway lane hit, killed by driver

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Jamie Akerman was pronounced dead at the scene where she was struck by a driver. Fredia Reame, 48, was driving on State Highway 74, about 2 miles south of Maysville in Garvin County. Around 11:30 p.m. on July 23 Reame hit Akerman with her car...
TULSA, OK
KFOR

Man arrested on Peeping Tom complaint in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was taken into custody following a disturbing incident at an Oklahoma City store. On July 26, Oklahoma City police were called to a store in southwest Oklahoma City regarding an incident with a child. When officers arrived on scene, they learned the case...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Newcastle couple catches thief siphoning gas in broad daylight

NEWCASTLE (KOKH) - A couple says they caught a man siphoning gas out of their 18 wheeler in Newcastle this weekend. On Saturday, they say they saw a man stealing gas out of their tank and approached him with cameras rolling. Angel Vargas and his wife say they caught a...
NEWCASTLE, OK

