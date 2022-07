FREEPORT, N.Y. -- A driver who pulled out of a parking space in a Long Island strip mall and ran a man over, killing him, is now criminally charged, over a year later.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, the driver claimed it was an accident, but the victim's grieving family demanded justice.Disturbing video taken in 2021 shows a Freeport man run over by a car twice. To his devastated brother, there's no question."This was a crime," Larry Schier said. "The speed that she had to pull out."In that video, 71-year-old Stephen Schier is seen leaving a strip mall as a...

