Deadlines have come and gone, food vendors, craft vendors and direct sales vendors, business vendors are all signed up and ready for 2022 Day in the Park – Island Vibes! on August 13th. 50/50 tickets are printed, silent auction items are being donated, and Cutie Pie submissions are being received daily! Antwerp Chamber met in their regular meeting on Wednesday, July 20th to finalize all plans for Day in the Park. Gem of the Year was decided (look for their feature in an upcoming issue!)

ANTWERP, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO