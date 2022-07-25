Miami Valley police offer condolences for fallen Clark Co. deputy

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Law enforcement agencies around the Miami Valley are offering their condolences to a deputy who was killed in the line of duty.

Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates was shot while responding to an incident at a mobile home park on Sunday. Yates was taken to Miami Valley Hospital via CareFlight where he later died.

Watch the procession for Yates in the player below:

Many law enforcement agencies in the Miami Valley have offered condolences to the deputy, his family and the department. You can read them below.

Our hearts go out to the family, friends, and colleagues of fallen Clark Co. Sheriff’s Office Deputy Matthew Yates as they deal with his tragic line of duty death. Our officers will wear mourning bands on their badges to honor Deputy Yates’ sacrifice and service. Dayton Police Department

We extend our deepest condolences to our brothers and sisters at the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, and to the family and friends of Deputy Matthew Yates, who was killed in the line of duty earlier today. Englewood Police Department

Sheriff Rob Streck on behalf of all of us at MCSO would like to send our deepest condolences to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office – Ohio as well as all of their friends and family members during this difficult time. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office

Our thoughts and prayers go out to our brothers and sisters in blue at Clark County Sheriff’s Office – Ohio Riverside Police Department

We would like to offer our condolences to the family of Deputy Matt Yates and to our Brothers and Sisters at the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Yates was well known to some of our Xenia Police Division family and he will be missed. Please keep his family in your prayers. Xenia Police Division

We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Deputy Yates, and to our brothers and sisters at the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Greenville Police Department

On behalf of the Preble County Sheriff‘s Office I would like to extend our deepest condolences to the Clark County Sheriff‘s Office. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. Sheriff Michael L. Simpson Preble County Sheriff’s Office

Our deepest condolences to our brothers and sisters of the Clark County Sheriff’s Department. West Carrollton Police Department

Attorney General Dave Yost also gave his condolences on Twitter .

Another hero down responding to a call, shot by the man in this trailer in Clark County. It appears to have caught fire during the attempt to apprehend him. BCI is investigating at the invitation of the Clark County SO. My heart aches for everyone who wears the badge. Attorney General Dave Yost

“Every day when our law enforcement officers put on that uniform and leave the safety of their homes, in the back of their minds both they and their loved ones do not know if this will be the last time. They accept this without pause. The FOP/Ohio Labor Council does everything we can to enhance the safety and well-being of our members. We ask that you keep Officer Yates, his family, fellow Deputies and the entire law enforcement community in your thoughts and prayers.” Fraternal Order of Police Ohio Labor Council Executive Director Gwen Callender

