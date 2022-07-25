ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDTN

Miami Valley police offer condolences for fallen Clark Co. deputy

By Katie Shatsby
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pgiUr_0grnwVbq00

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Law enforcement agencies around the Miami Valley are offering their condolences to a deputy who was killed in the line of duty.

Sign-up for the WDTN 2 NEWS newsletter to stay up-to-date with the latest Miami Valley news

Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates was shot while responding to an incident at a mobile home park on Sunday. Yates was taken to Miami Valley Hospital via CareFlight where he later died.

Watch the procession for Yates in the player below:

Many law enforcement agencies in the Miami Valley have offered condolences to the deputy, his family and the department. You can read them below.

Our hearts go out to the family, friends, and colleagues of fallen Clark Co. Sheriff’s Office Deputy Matthew Yates as they deal with his tragic line of duty death. Our officers will wear mourning bands on their badges to honor Deputy Yates’ sacrifice and service.

Dayton Police Department
Deputy dead after shooting at Clark Co. mobile home

We extend our deepest condolences to our brothers and sisters at the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, and to the family and friends of Deputy Matthew Yates, who was killed in the line of duty earlier today.

Englewood Police Department

Sheriff Rob Streck on behalf of all of us at MCSO would like to send our deepest condolences to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office – Ohio as well as all of their friends and family members during this difficult time.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office

Our thoughts and prayers go out to our brothers and sisters in blue at Clark County Sheriff’s Office – Ohio

Riverside Police Department

We would like to offer our condolences to the family of Deputy Matt Yates and to our Brothers and Sisters at the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Yates was well known to some of our Xenia Police Division family and he will be missed. Please keep his family in your prayers.

Xenia Police Division

We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Deputy Yates, and to our brothers and sisters at the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Greenville Police Department

On behalf of the Preble County Sheriff‘s Office I would like to extend our deepest condolences to the Clark County Sheriff‘s Office. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. Sheriff Michael L. Simpson

Preble County Sheriff’s Office

Our deepest condolences to our brothers and sisters of the Clark County Sheriff’s Department.

West Carrollton Police Department
PHOTOS: Tornado hits, damages Troy

Attorney General Dave Yost also gave his condolences on Twitter .

Another hero down responding to a call, shot by the man in this trailer in Clark County. It appears to have caught fire during the attempt to apprehend him. BCI is investigating at the invitation of the Clark County SO. My heart aches for everyone who wears the badge.

Attorney General Dave Yost

“Every day when our law enforcement officers put on that uniform and leave the safety of their homes, in the back of their minds both they and their loved ones do not know if this will be the last time. They accept this without pause. The FOP/Ohio Labor Council does everything we can to enhance the safety and well-being of our members. We ask that you keep Officer Yates, his family, fellow Deputies and the entire law enforcement community in your thoughts and prayers.”

Fraternal Order of Police Ohio Labor Council Executive Director Gwen Callender
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 3

Related
WDTN

Clinical psychologist speaks after responding to fatal officer shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — A clinical psychologist that was on the scene of Sunday’s officer-involved shooting is speaking out on how losing an officer in the line of duty impacts departments. Dr. Kathy Platoni, a retired United States Army Colonel and clinical psychologist with 40 years of experience, responded on Sunday as part of Dayton’s […]
DAYTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Clark County coroner identifies 2 bodies in mobile park incident

SPRINGFIELD — As the Clark County community continues to mourn the loss of Sheriff's Deputy Matthew Yates, the county coroner identified two more people who died in a fire from Sunday's incident at a mobile home park east of Springfield. The Clark County coroner’s office said Tuesday that the...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Troy#Law Enforcement#Clark Co#Miami Valley Hospital#Dayton Police Department#Mcso
WDTN

1 taken to hospital after Dayton stabbing

Dispatch reported that when officers got to the scene, they found someone stabbed. That person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, however, the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton man killed in motorcycle crash identified

RIVERSIDE — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Riverside Monday evening. Santiago Gonzalez, 43, of Dayton, died Monday after a crash in the 4400 block of Old Troy Pike around 7:26 p.m., according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. The crash involved a motorcycle and...
DAYTON, OH
10TV

Ohio deputy killed during shooting honored in procession from Dayton to Springfield

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio — Law enforcement escorted the body of Clark County Sheriff's Deputy Matthew Yates from Dayton to Springfield during a procession on Monday. Sheriff Deb Burchett said the Clark County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call around 10:50 a.m. on Sunday that a woman broke into a home in the Harmony Estates Mobile Home Park and that five to six shots were fired.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Tipp City PD urges caution after cruiser hit

According to Tipp City police, a driver failed to move over for an emergency vehicle on Tuesday and struck the back of a patrol car. Police reported that the emergency vehicles were stopped to investigate a crash and that emergency lights were activated.
TIPP CITY, OH
WDTN

Funeral arrangements announced for Deputy Matthew Yates

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Funeral arrangements have been announced for a fallen Clark County sheriff’s deputy. Matthew Yates was killed in the line of duty Sunday in a Clark County mobile home. The 41-year-old deputy was responding to an incident at the home when he was shot. He was later taken to Miami Valley […]
CLARK COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Community reacts to death of Clark County sheriff’s deputy

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — People lined the streets of downtown Springfield Monday as a procession of law enforcement officers escorted the body of Deputy Matthew Yates back to Clark County. Deputy Yates was shot and killed in the line of duty on Sunday, July 24, 2022. The community is mourning the loss. Anthony Bleything is […]
CLARK COUNTY, OH
sunny95.com

Coroner: 2 dead in mobile home after fire, slaying of deputy

HARMONY (AP) — Authorities have confirmed that two bodies were recovered from a mobile home following a blaze and gunfire that killed a sheriff’s deputy over the weekend in western Ohio. The Clark County coroner’s office said Tuesday that the bodies of 27-year-old Cole White of South Charleston...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
WDTN

WDTN

21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy