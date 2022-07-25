Accidental shooting kills South Bend woman in Cass County

A shooting incident yesterday morning in Cass County is being called an active shooter situation. It happened when a man got out of his vehicle and started shooting at cars and objects. More information was scheduled to be released. The suspect’s arraignment was scheduled for Wednesday but is being held...
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A funeral was held Tuesday for a road commission worker in Berrien County who was killed last week after getting hit by an intoxicated driver. William “Mack” Isom, 57, of Baroda was clearing a large tree branch on Red Bud Trail near Glendora Road northeast of Buchanan when he was hit by a vehicle driven by Taylor Johnson, 34, of Buchanan on July 20.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend woman is dead and five other people were hurt in a crash on the city’s south side Tuesday night. Officers were called to the area of S. Taylor Street and W. Ewing Avenue just before 8:50 p.m. Police say a 25-year-old...
One person was killed in a crash that injured several people in South Bend on Tuesday night. Police responded to a crash at S. Taylor Street and W. Ewing Ave. at around 8:49 p.m. Police say a 25-year-old man was driving south on Taylor Street, crossing Ewing Ave. and collided...
CASS COUNTY, MI – Police arrested a man accused of getting out of a vehicle and shooting at passing cars Tuesday morning. A 46-year-old Calvin Township man stopped his vehicle around 8:45 a.m., July 26, at the intersection of Calvin Center Road and Brownsville Street, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said.
Grape growers across Michigan participate in ‘Viticulture Field Day’. Even if some grape growers have been in the business for a long time, this field day gave them the chance to get the latest research and learn about new technology to better improve what they're doing. Updated: 15 minutes...
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A man is in custody following what the Cass County Sheriff’s Office called an “active shooter” situation that spanned across Cass County and Penn Township on Tuesday. According to the police, officers received calls to the intersection of Calvin Center Road and...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Fighting for his life as a baby, gunned down on his front steps as a teen, another unsolved murder in South Bend, but why? Christine Karsten looks at what happened to Charles William Roberts III and where this cold case stands 10 years later. Charles...
A man was sentenced for an October 2020 murder on Wednesday. Mark Coleman, 38, of South Bend was sentenced to 65 years for the Murder of Enedina Sohlke, 47, of South Bend. Coleman was found guilty on May 25th in the October 2020 murder of Sohlke. Police were conducting a...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department identified the victim of a shooting in the 1100 block of North Brookfield on Sunday night. Police identified the victim as 23-year-old Zachary Claxton of Edwardsburg. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. The South Bend Police Department Violent Crimes Unit is...
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- On Tuesday, the Marshall County Police Narcotics team, assisted by NET 43 Narcotic Officers, followed-through on a search warrant at a home in the 9000 block of 12B Road, according to the Marshall County Police Department. Police say that they located and seized illegal substances, currency...
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police say Master Trooper Brad Kaizer is retiring after serving the citizens of Indiana for more than three decades at the Indiana State Police Toll Road Post. Kaizer is a life-long Indiana resident who grew up on the west side of South Bend....
COVERT TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man’s burned body was found in a pile of debris at the end of a dead-end road in Covert Township, Michigan 43 years ago. He still hasn’t been identified. He was found on July 27, 1979, by retired Covert Township Police Chief...
South Bend Police has identified the victim of Sunday night’s homicide on N. Brookfield in South Bend. The victim has been identified as Zachary Claxton, 23, of Edwardsburg, Mich. His family has been notified. Claxton was found to have suffered apparent gunshot injuries, but his official cause of death...
A Niles man was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital after state police say he drove through a red light and crashed into the side of an SUV. The collision happened just after 3 p.m. on Monday, July 25, on U.S.31 at Business 31 in Miami County. The preliminary crash investigation...
A tortoise who disappeared after last week's storms has just been found. Herman the tortoise was at Hidden Acres in Dowagiac, when storms blew his gate open, allowing him to get out. “Thursday afternoon, I was in his enclosure, Friday morning I went in to feed him and he was...
PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- A traffic stop conducted by a Marshall county deputy on Wednesday at 9:15 p.m. in the area of the Pilot Travel Center led to the arrest of four individuals on drug-related charges, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. During the traffic stop, an open-air sniff was...
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - A second man was arrested for his role in an August 2021 shooting that left 34-year-old Leland Collins dead, the Michigan City Police Department announced. Clarence Sims, 40, of Michigan City was arrested on July 20 on one count of aiding, inducing or causing murder. On...
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday to the report of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle on County Road 20 east of Roys Avenue, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Marlyse Kemp, 22, of Elkhart, was walking west on County Road 20 at...
