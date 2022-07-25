ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Cooler temps and storm chances ahead in the metro

By Anne Campolongo
KCCI.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. -Shower/storm chances tonight and then again Tuesday night. It’s been a cool and overcast day with low humidity levels. Most of the rain today has fallen out West....

KCCI.com

Partly cloudy Wednesday in the metro

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. A cold front will bring a few isolated to scattered storms this evening, mainly to NW Iowa. Some of those showers could hold together, but any rain that does linger will be done with by early Wednesday morning. Tomorrow turns sunnier with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Another weak disturbance could bring in a few isolated showers/storms overnight Wednesday, but this isn’t looking to be widespread. Thursday and Friday might be the best days of the week with highs in the low 80s and low humidity. The weekend turns hotter, and next week could be a scorcher.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Monday is 86th anniversary of Iowa’s hottest day ever

DES MOINES, IOWA — Central Iowa just pushed through it’s hottest stretch so far of 2022 with highest reaching well into the upper-90s on Saturday, with 100 degrees hit in a couple locations, including Oskaloosa. With a high of 99 in Des Moines, Saturday tied for the second hottest day at the Des Moines airport […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Saturday night storms leave wind damage in eastern Iowa

CALMAR, Iowa (KCRG) - Severe thunderstorms late on Saturday night caused wind damage in parts of eastern Iowa, particularly in far northeast Iowa. Lines of strong to severe thunderstorms moved across portions of the state late on Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Portions of Winneshiek and Allamakee Counties were some of the hardest hit areas, with numerous reports of damage to trees and some buildings.
CALMAR, IA
State
Iowa State
City
Des Moines, IA
kiwaradio.com

Gasoline Prices Fall Below $4/Gallon In Many Northwest Iowa Cities

Northwest Iowa — Iowa motorists might be noticing they have a little more pocket change lately as gasoline prices have been steadily falling in recent days, and are under four dollars a gallon in most northwest Iowa towns. Meredith Mitts, spokeswoman for Triple-A-Iowa, says pump prices peaked in mid-June...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Brain-eating amoeba confirmed in southwest Iowa lake

TAYLOR COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Natural Resources have confirmed the presence of a brain-eating amoeba in the Lake of Three Fires. The amoeba, Naegleria fowleri, was suspected to be in the water after a Missouri resident got sick and later died from the infection […]
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

[WATCH] Flaming Ball Flies Across Eastern Iowa Sky

It looks like something straight out of a sci-fi movie! Local authorities captured a beautiful sight in the early morning sky. Well, a BALL of fire, but...same difference. Early on the morning of Tuesday, July 26th local authorities captured a strange sight in the sky. The Bremer County Sheriff's department shared photos and videos from the dashboard camera that showed a fireball fly across the sky.
WATERLOO, IA
KCCI.com

DNR: Maquoketa Caves State Park will reopen Thursday

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — The Iowa DNR has announced that Maquoketa Caves State Park will reopen on Thursday, July 28. According to a release, the campground will remain closed until further notice. All campers with reservations through Sunday, July 31, have been notified and refunded. The park closed after three...
MAQUOKETA, IA
98.1 KHAK

Hidden Gem Hot Dog Joint Is One Of The Best In Iowa

This amazing spot is one of those hidden gems everyone knows about. Anyone from Cedar Rapids most likely has heard the name "Flying Wienie" or seen the iconic plane. Yet many people have never gone inside. The name itself is amazing. This spot has been around for 23 years, and...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa deputy captures meteor footage on dashcam

BREMER COUNTY, Iowa — On Monday night, a meteor was visible while a Bremer County deputy was on the road south of Tripoli. The footage was captured on the deputy's dashcam. The meteor lasted for less than a second before it burnt out.
BREMER COUNTY, IA
earnthenecklace.com

Amber Alexander Leaving WHO-TV: Meet the Iowa Meteorologist

Amber Alexander is one of the top meteorologists in Iowa during her term at WHO-TV. However, the weather anchor decided to step back from the round-the-clock forecasts and coverage to focus on her mental health. The news of Amber Alexander leaving WHO-TV surprised her longtime followers, but they praised her for putting herself first. While some hope she will return to broadcasting in the near future, others want to know more about her background. So, we reveal more about the meteorologist outside the Channel 13 studio in this Amber Alexander wiki.
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
K92.3

Odd Study Explains Why Iowans Are so Unhealthy

Well, lookee here, another study about our overall health and wellness. Whether they're actually accurate or not, it's always interesting to see where we in Iowa rank, and how we compare to our neighbors. This study, however, paints a very strange reason why we are supposedly so unhealthy. Let's start...
IOWA STATE
KAAL-TV

How many states border Iowa?

Congrats to our trivia winner this morning, Billy Bishop from Kasson!. Copyright 2022 - KAAL-TV, LLC A Hubbard Broadcasting Company.
WCIA

Storms cause damage, flooding in Central Illinois

COLFAX, Ill. (WCIA) – Severe storms moved through parts of Central Illinois Saturday afternoon, causing flash flooding, wind damage and bringing large hail with it. A tornado warning was issued for parts of Livingston and McLean Counties. A funnel cloud was reported near Chenoa, but no touchdowns were reported.
KCCI.com

Iowa State Fair looks to break world record

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair is looking to break a world cornhole record. Whether it’s called bags or cornhole, the popular game is normally played in backyards and at football tailgates. The fair is holding a tournament on Saturday, Aug. 20, and if they get...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa’s COVID-19 numbers trending upward for 7 straight weeks

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’sCOVID-19 update is showing another increase in positive tests. The weekly number has gone up by about 600. The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 7,264 positive tests in the last seven days. This is the seventh week in a row IDPH has reported...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

MidAmerican installs sixth and largest solar project in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — MidAmerican Energy has completed its 100-megawatt Holliday Creek solar array, the company’s largest of six inaugural solar projects that it began placing online starting in January. At its peak, the Webster County project’s 265,000 solar panels can generate enough electricity to...
IOWA STATE

